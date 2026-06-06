Shyam Srinivasan shares lessons from banking and cricket in brand-new book

Shyam Srinivasan, author and previous Indian cricket group captain Kapil Dev at the release of the book ‘much better never ever stops ‘ in Chennai on Thursday|

Image Credit: BIJOY GHOSH

“Just appear and do not quit” is simply not a mantra to influence or inspire, however is the slogan which drove seasoned monetary services executive Shyam Srinivasan through his management journey at significant banks, consisting of Standard Chartered, Federal Bank and Citi.

The previous lender has actually caught these life and management lessons in his book much better never ever stopsa part narrative and part management guide.

The book, gone for an occasion arranged by the Madras Management Association here on Thursday traces Srinivasan’s journey, reviewing the experiences and worths that formed his management technique for many years.

Determination & & Consistency

Speaking at the occasion, Srinivasan stressed on the requirement for determination and consistency in accomplishing success. Drawing from anecdotes of playing cricket as a young kid and the years he invested leading big banks, he highlighted how obstacles and hard stages typically end up being specifying minutes in management journeys.

The occasion likewise saw the existence of previous Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev who highlighted the significance of writers in bringing motivating real-life experiences more detailed to the general public.

The launch likewise saw a panel conversation including magnate Gopal Srinivasan, Chairman, TVS Capital Funds, TT Srinivasaraghavan, Director, Sundaram Finance, K Mahalingam, Partner, TS Mahalingam & & Sons, and Mithun Sacheti, Founder of CaratLane, who shared point of views on management, organization structure.

Released on May 28, 2026