President of oil manufacturer Rosneft Igor Sechin goes to the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia June 5, 2026.|Image Credit: REUTERS

Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin has actually stated India will represent about half of the worldwide boost in oil need over the next years, Russian media reported.

Speaking at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum, Sechin stated India inhabited a “special place” in the worldwide oil market, the state-run TASS news company reported Saturday.

“Over the next 10 years, this country will account for about half of the global increase in oil demand,” TASS priced quote Sechin as stating.

Sechin mentioned International Energy Agency approximates predicting that India’s oil usage would reach almost 8 million barrels daily by 2035, representing development of 44 percent, while international need in general would increase by about 5 percent.

The Rosneft chief likewise stated Russian oil products had actually created financial advantages for India and China because April 2022.

According to TASS, Sechin stated the cumulative worth of those advantages had actually gone beyond $40 billion.

He likewise stated Russia’s financial collaboration with India and China assisted guarantee steady energy materials and argued that Russia might not be omitted from worldwide supply chains.

Sechin has actually cautioned that interruptions to materials through the Strait of Hormuz might cause greater fertiliser and food rates, with India amongst those most susceptible to the effect.

TASS priced quote Sechin as stating fertiliser rates had actually increased by almost 60 percent in the very first 4 months of the year which supply interruptions, paired with an absence of tactical reserves in afflicted markets, increased the danger of an international food crisis.

Sechin stated India, nations in Africa and Southeast Asia would be amongst the most susceptible to any food-price shock developing from interruptions to fertiliser materials.

The St Petersburg International Economic Forum was held from June 3 to June 6.

Previously, resolving delegates at the online forum, Russian President Vladimir Putin had actually stated that any effort to weaken India’s sovereignty through “dangers of sanctions” would “boomerang instantly” under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s management.

Putin made these remarks on Friday in action to a concern about his remarks throughout an interaction with heads of leading worldwide news firms, consisting of PTI, the previous night.

Released on June 6, 2026