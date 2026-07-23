DRDO indications agreements to establish 6 AEW&C MKII spy airplane for the Indian Air Force

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and Vice Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit throughout the agreement finalizing in between the Centre for Air Borne Systems (CABS), DRDO, and AI Engineering Services Limited( AIESL )for the conversion of 6 A321 airplane from industrial to green setup, in New Delhi on Wednesday, July 22, 2026.|Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Air Force’s eye in the sky ability is anticipated to get a substantial increase, with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) signing 2 different agreements to transform 6 A321 industrial airplane for the Airborne Early Warning & & Control (AEW&C)MKII program. All 6 spy airplane will be inducted into the IAF by 2032-33.

The Centre for Air Borne Systems (CABS) of DRDO, which has actually indigenously established the AEW&C MKII, signed an agreement with Delhi-based AI Engineering Services Limited (AIESL) to disrobe 6 A321 airplane for definitive engineering to increase endurance, with larger fuselage tanks and sophisticated system combination suggested by the IAF.

A different agreement was tattooed with Adani Defence Systems and Technologies (ADSTL), Ahmedabad, to engage the business as a Development Cum Production Partner (DcPP) for Mission Systems for the AEW&C MKII Programme.

The agreements were signed by the Director, CABS, with the CEO, AIESL, and the Head, Airborne Platform, ADSTL, in the existence of the Defence Secretary, the Secretary, Department of Defence R&D, and the Chairman, DRDO, Rajesh Kumar Singh, in New Delhi on Wednesday, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) revealed in a declaration.

This remains in addition to the DRDO signing an agreement with Airbus on December 23, in 2015, to present the.

Advanced security abilities for the Indian Air Force

The CABS, with assistance from Adani as DcPP, is accountable for incorporating objective systems on a customized AEW&C MK II platform provided by Airbus Defence & & Space, the initial devices producer. The offer in between Adani and DRDO likewise consists of integrated logistics, upkeep, repair work and overhaul (MRO), and technical assistance for as much as 30 years.

The CABS and ADSTL will likewise perform flight screening of the AEW&C MK II airplane together with the IAF to get accreditation from airworthiness firms – Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification and Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance.

The spy airplane will have improved endurance, innovative air-borne monitoring, protected interaction, enhanced situational awareness and boosted command and control abilities, stated the Ministry. This, in turn, will provide a substantial increase to the air defence abilities and help in neutralising dangers throughout extended varieties, it included.

Native program with sophisticated radar and battle abilities

AEW&C-MKII will put India in the choose group of 5 nations– the United States, France, Israel, China, and Sweden– that have actually established such native abilities important to contemporary warfare. The platform will be incorporated with the Indian Air Force’s Integrated Air Command & & Control System (IACCS), the across the country command-and-control network that connects security, air defence and functional properties in genuine time. This combination will enhance nationwide air defence through faster decision-making, smooth battlespace coordination and boosted functional responsiveness.

The MK II program has actually advanced functions in contrast to its earlier variation. It includes a 240-degree main dorsal AESA radar, supplemented by a nose-mounted radar antenna, broadening combined radar protection to 300 degrees. It likewise has an innovative GaN-based Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar, offering substantially increased detection varieties compared to the MKI. That, it can track low-observable targets, consisting of stealth airplane, cruise rockets, and drone swarms.

The engagement of markets declares the Government’s dedication to attaining self-reliance to promote a robust community for development, research study, and production within the nation, the MoD specified.

Released on July 22, 2026