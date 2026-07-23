India develops 40,000 crore corpus for coal mine closure

The Ministry of Coal today launched’AAROH: Annual Report on Mine Closure ‘, highlighting India’s development in embracing clinical methods to mine closure, eco-friendly repair, and sustainable post-mining land utilisation.|Image Credit: PIB

Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy stated on Wednesday that the federal government has actually produced a corpus of around Rs 40,000 crore for clinical mine closures.

The devoted corpus of over $5 billion that has actually been developed for clinical and progressive mine closure shows the federal government’s long-lasting dedication to ecologically accountable mining, eco-friendly repair, and the socio-economic advancement of mining-affected areas, Reddy stated.

Speaking at the launch of Aaroh, which is India’s very first report on clinical mine closure and repurposing practices, Reddy kept in mind that India has actually clinically closed 42 coal mines, consisting of 33 blocks, in the in 2015 alone.

He likewise notified that the ministry has actually set a target to clinically close roughly 147 mines in the next 2 to 3 years, supported by a detailed environment for mine closure.

India has actually essentially changed the approach of mine closure, seeing it not as completion of mining however as the start of brand-new chances for individuals, neighborhoods, and sustainable advancement, the Minister stated.

Scientific mine closure is a nationwide concern and a crucial pillar of the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, he stressed.

The Coal Ministry has actually developed an extensive environment for mine closure through the RECLAIM Framework, the SUVIKALP digital platform, the A.R.T.H.A. Framework and District Collector-led Mine Closure Advisory Committees, Reddy included.

For the very first time, 25 percent of the authorized mine closure expense has actually been allocated for neighborhood advancement, developing a financial investment capacity of almost Rs 10,000 crore over the next years, he kept in mind.

Highlighting the transformative capacity of clinical mine closure, Reddy stated that recovered mine lands throughout the nation are being repurposed for renewable resource, eco-tourism, water preservation, farming, neighborhood facilities and sustainable income generation.

Stressing that effective mine closure needs the cumulative efforts of federal governments, market, academic community, civil society, regional neighborhoods and global partners, Reddy revealed self-confidence that together they would change every closed mine into a source of hope, chance and success for future generations.

Coal Secretary Vikram Dev Dutt explained my own closure as a vital phase in the life process of mining, where accountable resource extraction need to shift into long-lasting ecological remediation, land repurposing and sustainable neighborhood advancement.

The Ministry of Coal has actually changed mine closure from a regulative requirement into a prepared, people-centric procedure through the Mine Closure Guidelines, 2025, extensive structures and digital tools established by the Coal Controller Organisation, guaranteeing that ecological rehab, neighborhood involvement and future land usage are incorporated into every phase of mine closure preparation, he kept in mind.

Describing the finalizing of the application contract for the Indo-German Technical Cooperation Project on “To-be-Closed Coal Mines” under the Indo-German Green and Sustainable Development Partnership, he stated the Euro 10 million grant from the German Government and the European Union would make it possible for India to embrace international finest practices in clinical mine closure while enhancing the shared vision that my own closure is not simply completion of mining, however the start of brand-new chances for individuals, neighborhoods and the environment.

Released on July 22, 2026