The new AI Siri will require a waitlist to try, new report claims

On Monday, June 8, Apple will unveil iOS 27, which is widely rumored to contain the revamped AI-infused Siri powered by Google’s Gemini models. This has been a very long time coming, with the company first announcing an AI Siri back in June of 2024. That has seen delay after delay, but it’s now finally (almost) here.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the new Siri will be labeled as a beta at first, and will require you to join a waitlist in order to try it. Now it’s unclear whether this waitlist will function only during the iOS 27 beta period, or will also be extended even after iOS 27 launches for everyone in September.

Anyway, if you want to be among the first people to try the revamped Siri, you might have to wait until Apple gets to your spot on the waitlist. The new Siri will be a fully-fledged chatbot akin to Gemini and ChatGPT, and it will be integrated into all of Apple’s operating systems, unsurprisingly. Gurman says Siri chats will sync across Apple devices via iCloud. You’ll be able to set Siri to forget your history every 30 days, every year, or never.

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