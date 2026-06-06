Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoys a bowl full of ‘aamras’ after meal: ‘Khaane ke baad aamras toh banta hai na?’

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her social media account on Thursday night to share her love for mangoes.The actress took to her social media account to share a picture of a nearly empty bowl of ‘aamras’ (mango dessert) , suggesting as if it had been thoroughly enjoyed after a meal.In the picture shared by Kareena, a silver bowl filled with the mango delicacy has been placed on a tray with a spoon resting inside the bowl.Kareena captioned the picture in Hindi, “Khaane ke baad aamras toh banta hai na?” (It is a must to have Aamras post dinner, right?) followed by laughing and mango emoticons.The actress who is known for her love for food despite being one of Bollywood’s biggest fitness icons, has often shared snippets of her culinary indulgences.For the uninitiated, Kareena Kapoor has always been a fitness freak with workouts and yoga sessions having been an important part of Kareena’s lifestyle.The actress frequently shares glimpses of her workout routines, yoga sessions and wellness practices on social media.In many of her past interviews, she has revealed that her comfort food remains simple dal khichdi and has said that she can happily eat it at any time of the day.

Kareena’s fitness journey became a major talking point during the making of ‘Tashan’ released in 2008, when she popularised the “size-zero” trend in Bollywood.Reportedly, the actress had slimmed down to around 48 kg for the role in Tashan.On the professional front, over the years, Kareena has been a part of blockbuster movis like ‘Jab We Met’, ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’, ‘Chameli’, ‘Omkara’, ‘3 Idiots’, ‘Bodyguard’, ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, ‘Veere Di Wedding’, ‘Good Newwz’ and ‘Crew’.The actress was last seen in director Hansal Mehta’s ‘The Buckingham Murders’.On the personal front, Kareena is married to actor Saif Ali Khan. The couple are parents to two sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.