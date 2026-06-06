Bruce Willis’ health journey: From Aphasia diagnosis to living with Frontotemporal Dementia

Photo credit Instagram/@emmahemingwillis

Bruce Willis, the beloved actor for his remarkable roles in films such as Die Hard, The Sixth Sense and Pulp Fiction had been diagnosed with a cognitive disorder condition, aphasia, which was subsequently determined as frontotemporal dementia (FTD).Here is the timeline of Bruce Willis’ health as shared by his family.

Willis diagnosis of aphasia and retiring from acting (2022)

The actor’s family first declared his diagnosis in 2022 when his wife, Emma, disclosed his health condition in a post on Instagram declaring that he would step back from acting after the diagnosis of the brain disorder aphasia. She wrote he was “stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”According to the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorder, aphasia is a condition that results from damage (usually from a stroke or traumatic brain injury) to areas of the brain that are responsible for language.For most people, areas in the left side of the brain are affected. Aphasia impairs the expression and understanding of language, as well as reading and writing.It is a neurodegenerative condition that causes speech impairment.Emma has been a caring partner throughout his journey.“We’re going to come out, we’re going to be loud about it, and we’re going to make a difference.” Emma told People in May 2025, while talking about Willis.

More recently, in May 2026, Emma shared another update. “We’re doing well. My husband is supported and loved. We’re doing the best we can under the circumstances,” she told Today.

Apashasia progressed to frontotemporal dementia, as declared by Bruce Willis daughter (2023)

In 2023, Bruce Willis’ daughter declared her father’s aphasia had taken a more specified shape of frontotemporal dementia.“Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces.“While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.”

Rumer Willis said while speaking about her father as reported by Lad Bible.His wife Emma is the author of the book, “The Unexpected Journey”, which is on her journey about being a caregiver to Willis at that time. She told People how the family was going through isolation amid that tough time during Willis’ early diagnosis.“FTD doesn’t scream, it whispers. It’s very gray to know where Bruce stopped and where his disease kicked in.

I started noticing his stutter started to come back and conversations weren’t really aligning anymore. It was hard to put my finger on why and what was happening,” she says.

Willis due to his condition “wasn’t aware of the diagnosis” (2023)

Emma Willis had said in an interview with Today that Willis is unaware of his diagnosis due to his ongoing condition. The time when she was asked, “does he know what’s going on?” She said, “hard to know”.While addressing the issue on Cameron Oaks Roger’s podcast, Conversations with Cam Emma said, “I think that’s the blessing and the curse of this, is that he never connected the dots that he had this disease, and I’m really happy about that.”

Willis’ speech and cognitive abilities takes a back seat for FTD (2025)

Willis’ condition has caused him difficulties due to his impaired speech and cognitive issues, but his family has always been a strong support to him. They always considered their Willis’ is the same.“Willis is still the same father and husband amidst the diagnosis”.“Sometimes, love does not need words. I can just sit there with Bruce, and we look at each other and we laugh and smile and that, to me, is more than anything,” she told PEOPLE in September 2025.“You can see the tenderness of it. The girls don’t need him to be this or do that,” she told The Sunday Times in September 2025. “They have really adapted to his disease and they know how to move around him.”In 2025, Emma made a difficult decision of moving Willis out of the family home into his own one-story house nearby.She announced the living arrangement in the ABC News special, Emma and Bruce Willis: The Unexpected Journey and later opened up about why it was essential for their family.