Here’s how you can get $150 off the Galaxy S26 Ultra from Samsung.com

Samsung US has partnered with PayPal to offer a $150 discount on the Galaxy S26 Ultra – this applies to the 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB and 16GB/1TB models. And it’s not the only promotional perk either.

First things first – you can get the $150 discount by using the code PayPal150 at checkout. An important condition is that you have to pay for the phone with PayPal. The offer is valid until June 7 (Sunday). You can complete the purchase on Samsung.com (linked below) or by using the Shop Samsung app.

That drops the price of the base model from $1,300 down to $1,150. However, you can reduce it further by trading in an old phone. For example, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is valued at the maximum $720 for trade-in credit. This means the upgrade will cost you $430. You can read more about the upgrades on the Galaxy S26 Ultra over the S25 Ultra. The older S24 Ultra is valued at $600 and the S23 Ultra at $500.

Additionally, you get $100 of Samsung Credit, which you can use for accessories – this could mean getting the Galaxy Buds4 Pro for $125 (they normally cost $250, so we’re not sure how that math works out – let’s call it a bank error in our favor).

You can use the $100 Samsung Credit to reduce the price of accessories

If you need help making your mind up, we have more comparison articles: Galaxy S26 Ultra vs. iPhone 17 Pro Max, S26 Ultra vs. Pixel 10 Pro XL and S26 Ultra vs. Galaxy S26+.

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