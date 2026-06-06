12.9 C
London
Saturday, June 6, 2026
Subscribe
Home Business Here’s how you can get $150 off the Galaxy S26 Ultra from...

Here’s how you can get $150 off the Galaxy S26 Ultra from Samsung.com

By
Editor
-
0
126

Samsung US has partnered with PayPal to offer a $150 discount on the Galaxy S26 Ultra – this applies to the 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB and 16GB/1TB models. And it’s not the only promotional perk either.

First things first – you can get the $150 discount by using the code PayPal150 at checkout. An important condition is that you have to pay for the phone with PayPal. The offer is valid until June 7 (Sunday). You can complete the purchase on Samsung.com (linked below) or by using the Shop Samsung app.

That drops the price of the base model from $1,300 down to $1,150. However, you can reduce it further by trading in an old phone. For example, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is valued at the maximum $720 for trade-in credit. This means the upgrade will cost you $430. You can read more about the upgrades on the Galaxy S26 Ultra over the S25 Ultra. The older S24 Ultra is valued at $600 and the S23 Ultra at $500.

Additionally, you get $100 of Samsung Credit, which you can use for accessories – this could mean getting the Galaxy Buds4 Pro for $125 (they normally cost $250, so we’re not sure how that math works out – let’s call it a bank error in our favor).

You can use the $100 Samsung Credit to reduce the price of accessories

If you need help making your mind up, we have more comparison articles: Galaxy S26 Ultra vs. iPhone 17 Pro Max, S26 Ultra vs. Pixel 10 Pro XL and S26 Ultra vs. Galaxy S26+.

We may get a commission from qualifying sales.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Company

Each template in our ever growing studio library can be added and moved around within any page effortlessly with one click.

Latest

Talent fight heats up in India finance hub as two chiefs quit

Business 0
SynopsisGIFT City, India's international finance hub, is experiencing intense...

Bruce Willis’ health journey: From Aphasia diagnosis to living with Frontotemporal Dementia

Business 0
Photo credit Instagram/@emmahemingwillisBruce Willis, the beloved actor for his...

Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoys a bowl full of ‘aamras’ after meal: ‘Khaane ke baad aamras toh banta hai na?’

Business 0
Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her social...

Popular

Talent fight heats up in India finance hub as two chiefs quit

Business 0
SynopsisGIFT City, India's international finance hub, is experiencing intense...

Bruce Willis’ health journey: From Aphasia diagnosis to living with Frontotemporal Dementia

Business 0
Photo credit Instagram/@emmahemingwillisBruce Willis, the beloved actor for his...

Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoys a bowl full of ‘aamras’ after meal: ‘Khaane ke baad aamras toh banta hai na?’

Business 0
Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her social...

Sitemap

© 2022 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Get $10 by answering a Simple Survey. Click Here