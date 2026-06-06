Samsung Galaxy Z Flip8 is now confirmed to skip any sort of charging upgrade

Back in April, a rumor told us that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip8 would still only support 25W wired charging and nothing more, just like its predecessor – in fact, just like all Galaxy Z Flips since the Galaxy Z Flip4.

Now, several certifications by SGS for various Flip8 models have confirmed this. The phone goes up to a maximum of 9V 2.77A, which translates into 25W. The aforementioned rumor from April also said the Flip8 would have a 4,300 mAh battery, which is exactly the same capacity as its predecessor.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7

So if you were expecting any upgrades in the Flip8, they won’t be here. Nor in the camera department. We are however presumably getting a slightly thinner and lighter device, and one that will get two chipset options depending on which market you buy it from.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7

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