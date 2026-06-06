OnePlus Ace 7T specs leak, gigantic battery included

Specs for the upcoming OnePlus Ace 7 were leaked last month, and today the OnePlus Ace 7T is getting the exact same treatment. As the name implies, this should be the successor to the Ace 6T, which was launched last December.

OnePlus is allegedly already working on the Ace 7T, which will have a screen with “1.5K” resolution and 185Hz refresh rate, as well as a 10,000 mAh battery. That may in fact be the biggest battery capacity ever seen in a OnePlus phone.

OnePlus Ace 6T

The Ace 7T will reportedly be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 6 SoC, keep in mind that we’re talking about the non-Elite successor to the 8 Gen 5 here. It’s unclear when the Ace 7T will make its debut, but it’s probably not going to be anytime soon since it’s supposedly rocking a yet-unannounced chipset. We’ll let you know when we find out more about it.

Source (in Chinese)