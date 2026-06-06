Valve: Steam Machine and Steam Frame are coming this summer

In a short blog, Valve confirmed that the Steam Machine and Steam Frame devices, which were announced in November last year, are coming this summer. However, the blog post was about the Verified program.

The blog post itself is aimed at developers and announces that the Steam Machine and Steam Frame are being included in the Verified program. The said program launched with the Steam Deck and allows users to know how the game runs on the handheld before buying.

According to Valve, the Steam Machine’s requirements to get a Verified badge will be almost identical to the Steam Deck. As for the Steam Frame VR headset, the Verified badge will represent the out-of-the-box, standalone experience without connecting the device to external hardware.

Unfortunately, there’s nothing new aside from “coming this summer.” The pricing is also unknown, but people familiar with the matter suggest we won’t like the initial pricing due to ever-rising memory chip prices. We’ve already seen a price hike from Valve, restocking the Steam Deck for $789 or $949, depending on the configuration. That’s a hefty $300 increase.

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