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In Mumbai, ship officer falls in tank and dies

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Leslie Atkins
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In Mumbai, ship officer falls in tank and dies

Mumbai: Chief officer of an oil vessel died while cleaning the tank near the port premises Monday. He felt dizzy and collapsed inside the tank.The deceased was identified as Harsha Rajan, 43, a Chennai resident.His fellow crew members on the vessel extracted him with the assistance of a rescue team, and he was administered preliminary medical aid at the vessel’s onboard hospital. However, he showed no signs of response and was later declared dead. The Yellow Gate police have registered an accidental death case.

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