The Hindu Huddle 2026 LIVE updates: India is a pivotal power; value lies in preserving communication channels, says Nirupama Rao

Updated – June 05, 2026 08:37 pm IST

The sixth edition of the ideas conclave of The Hindu Group, The Hindu Huddle, is being held in Bengaluru on June 5 and 6. It was formally inaugurated by Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Friday morning (June 5, 2026). The insightful sessions of the day included conversations with J&K CM Omar Abdullah, Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong, an eminent panel of diplomats and industry leaders, among others.

This event brings diverse panels of experts to explicate and engage with the audience on complex and pertinent issues of recent times, including the impact of tariffs on the Indian economy, the role of diplomacy in managing crises such as the war in West Asia, and how artificial intelligence is reshaping multiple aspects of life, from jobs to mental health.

Themed “A world in transition” to reflect the tectonic shifts that have transformed lives over the past year and more, The Hindu Huddle has a bevvy of Chief Ministers and other Ministers from across the country. The event also brings prominent and authoritative voices from across the private sector, civil society, and media to discuss and engage candidly with the audience on the changing mores of culture, technology, and business impacting issues such as balancing ecological restoration with development, the use of chatbots in mental health, and the influence of OTT platforms on acting careers, and how art holds meaning and space especially during times of socioeconomic stress.

This live is closed