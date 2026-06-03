Rain likely in Delhi as IMD problems ‘yellow’ alert

Delhi tape-recorded a minimum temperature level of 27.4 degrees Celsius on June 3, 2026. Submit picture|Image Credit: ANI Delhi taped a minimum temperature level of 27.4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday(June 3, 2026), with the weather condition workplace providing a’yellow alert’ for thunderstorms with rain in separated locations throughout the day. The nationwide capital’s base station at Safdarjung taped a minimum temperature level of 27.4 degrees Celsius, 0.5 degrees above regular. < img data-src-template ="https://th-i.thgim.com/public/incoming/gyo43c/article71051503.ece/alternates/SQUARE_80/NH28Rain04.JPEG" src ="https://th-i.thgim.com/public/incoming/gyo43c/article71051503.ece/alternates/SQUARE_80/NH28Rain04.JPEG" alt data-device-variant ="SQUARE~SQUARE~SQUARE~SQUARE" width ="100%" height ="100%">

To name a few stations, Palam taped a minimum temperature level of 25.8 degrees Celsius, 1.4 degrees listed below typical, while Lodhi Road signed up 25.8 degrees Celsius, 1.2 degrees listed below typical.

The minimum temperature level stood at 25.2 degrees Celsius at Ridge, 0.9 listed below typical, and 25.2 degrees Celsius at Ayanagar, 0.9 degrees listed below typical.

Delhi’s air quality was taped in the’ moderate ‘classification with the typical air quality index (AQI) being clocked at 118, according to information from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to the CPCB, an AQI in between 0 and 50 is thought about ‘excellent’, 51 to 100 ‘acceptable’, 101 to 200 ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘bad’, 301 to 400 ‘really bad’, and 401 to 500 ‘serious’.

The optimum temperature level is most likely to settle around 38 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD.