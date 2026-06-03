Physicians’ body in T.N. prompts govt. to fill expert jobs in DMS healthcare facilities in upcoming MRB counselling

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The Service Doctors and Post Graduates Association(SDPGA )has actually asked for the Director of Medical and Rural Health Services (DMS) and the Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine to fill professional jobs in DMS organizations by showing the jobs in the upcoming counselling for medical officers hired through the Medical Services Recruitment Board (MRB).

In a declaration, SDPGA president P. Saminathan stated there were a variety of federal government medical facilities with less than 8 physician posts in different districts operating under the DMS and offering day-and-night services by deputation and diversion of medical professionals. A significant variety of federal government medical facilities under the DMS still have uninhabited posts of experts, resulting in more lack and troubles in running 24-hour services.

In this circumstance, the directorates need to show the professional jobs in DMS organizations throughout the upcoming counselling on June 4 and fill them, the association included.