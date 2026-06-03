Iran might ‘give up’, Democrats and media would still state America lost: Trump

United States President Donald Trump Tuesday introduced a fresh jibe on Democrats for Iranian war protection stating if Tehran’s military shouts “I surrender, I surrender”they would still state America’s defeat. “If Iran surrenders, admits their Navy is gone and resting at the bottom of the sea, and their Air Force is no longer with us, and if their entire Military walks out of Tehran, weapons dropped and hands held high, each shouting “I surrender, I surrender” while wildly waving the representative White Flag, and if their entire remaining Leadership signs all necessary “Documents of Surrender,” and admit their defeat to the great power and force of the magnificent U.S.A.,” Trump stated, including that media will heading that Tehran had a “Masterful and Brilliant Victory over The United States of America, it wasn’t even close.” “The Dumacrats (Democrats) and Media have totally lost their way. They have gone absolutely CRAZY!!!” he stated in a post on Truth Social.

This comes hours after Trump verified that the peace talks with Iran remain in development and are continuing at a “rapid pace”

Iran threatens to break off peace talks

Previously on Monday, the Iranian state media stated that Tehran was stopping indirect peace settlements with Washington and may end a ceasefire that has actually mostly held given that early April, mentioning the war in Lebanon.

There was no direct verification of the reports from Iranian authorities, while Trump informed an NBC press reporter that he had actually not heard from Iran. He stated in a CNBC interview on Monday that the peace talks had “started to get very boring” which he did not care if they were over.

“I really don’t care, I couldn’t care less,” Trump stated.

Reuters reported that the head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Quds Force, Esmaeil Qaani, threatened to broaden its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz to the Bab El Mandeb Strait, another chokepoint at the mouth of the Red Sea. Iran has actually currently shut in maritime traffic in the Gulf that before the war supplied one-fifth of the world’s oil and melted gas, sending out rates greatly greater.

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