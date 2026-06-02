Tim David prohibited from IPL 2027 RCB’s opener

Run-through RCB Tim David Ban: Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL 2026 victory is eclipsed by Tim David’s one-match suspension for next season. He got 2 demerit points for strongly tossing an ice bag at umpire Nitin Menon throughout the last, bringing his season overall to 5. This infraction of the Code of Conduct suggests David will miss out on the opening match of IPL 2027.

PTI Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Tim David prohibited for IPL 2027 opener for tossing ice bag at umpire

A disciplinary twist has actually emerged from Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s title-winning IPL 2026 project, with batter Tim David handed a one-match suspension for next season after breaching the league’s Code of Conduct throughout Sunday’s last versus Gujarat Titans.

The IPL on Monday fined David 50% of his match cost and granted him 2 demerit points for a Level 1 offense dedicated throughout the IPL 2026 last clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

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The penalty brings larger effects than the great itself. The most recent breach took David’s tally to 5 demerit points for the season, instantly setting off a one-match suspension under IPL policies. As an outcome, the Australian batter will miss out on the opening match of the next IPL season, or the very first video game of whichever franchise he represents in IPL 2027.

In a declaration, the IPL stated David was condemned of breaking Article 2.9 of the league’s Code of Conduct. The arrangement forbids gamers from tossing a ball or any other piece of cricket devices, consisting of products such as water bottles, at or near a gamer, group authorities, umpire, match referee or any other individual in an improper or hazardous way throughout a match.

According to the IPL, the occurrence happened throughout the 10th over of the very first innings. Following the fall of a wicket, David strongly tossed an ice bag in the instructions of umpire Nitin Menon.

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“David was found to have breached Article 2.9 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which relates to “tossing a ball (or any other product of cricket devices such as a water bottle) at or near a Player, Team Official, Umpire, Match Referee or any other 3rd individual in an unsuitable and/or harmful way throughout a Match”,” the IPL declaration stated.

“The incident occurred during the 10th over of the first innings when, following the fall of a wicket, David threw an ice bag aggressively in the direction of umpire Nitin Menon,” the declaration included.

David accepted the charge and the penalty enforced by match referee Javagal Srinath.

The IPL stated this was the batter’s 3rd Level 1 offense of the season. He had earlier got one demerit point in Match 20 and 2 demerit points in Match 54. The most recent offense included another 2 points, taking his overall to 5.

“David admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction imposed by the Match Referee, Mr Javagal Srinath. This was David’s third Level 1 offence of the season, having committed his first offence in Match 20 (one Demerit Point) and his second offence in Match 54 (two Demerit Points). He has now accumulated five Demerit Points, which result in a one-game suspension. Accordingly, he will be suspended for RCB’s first game of the next IPL season or the first game of the franchise he represents in IPL 2027,” the declaration stated.

The disciplinary action came simply hours after RCB commemorated another significant turning point. Led by Rajat Patidar, Bengaluru protected their 2nd succeeding IPL crown with a five-wicket success over Gujarat Titans in the last.

The victory likewise put RCB in elite business. They ended up being just the 3rd group after Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians to effectively protect an IPL title.

After limiting Gujarat Titans to 155/8, RCB ferreted out the target with 5 wickets in hand and 2 overs to spare. Virat Kohli anchored the chase with an unbeaten 75 from 42 balls, assisting Bengaluru seal the title, even as David’s expensive lapse made sure the events would be followed by an undesirable suspension.