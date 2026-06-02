Sankashti Chaturthi on June 3 or 4? Inspect date

Run-through Sankashti Chaturthi 2026 date: Vibhuvan Sankashti Chaturthi, an unusual observance throughout Adhik Maas, falls on June 3, 2026. Followers will quickly and praise Lord Ganesha, the cleaner of challenges, looking for true blessings for success and success. The Chaturthi tithi covers June 3-4, with moonrise anticipated around 9:54 PM on June 3.

Sankashti Chaturthi 2026 on June 3 or 4? Inspect appropriate date

Vibhuvan Sankashti Chaturthi is thought about among the most crucial Sankashti Chaturthi observances in Hindu custom. This unique Chaturthi falls throughout the Krishna Paksha(subsiding stage of the Moon)of Adhik Maas, a spiritual additional lunar month that appears as soon as every 3 years.

Vibhuvana Sankashti Chaturthi 2026 Date and Time

This year, there is some unpredictability amongst followers relating to the precise date of Vibhuvan Sankashti Chaturthi, as the Chaturthi tithi overlaps in between June 3 and June 4. As an outcome, numerous enthusiasts are searching for clearness on the right fasting date, moonrise timing, puja muhurat and routines connected with the celebration.

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Vibhuvana Sankashti Chaturthi in 2026 falls on Wednesday, 3 June 2026. The Chaturthi Tithi starts on 3 June 2026 at 9:21 PM and ends on 4 June 2026 at 11:30 PM. The Chandrodayam (Moonrise) time is 9:54 PM on 3 June 2026.

Because Adhik Maas itself happens just when in 3 years, Vibhuvan Sankashti Chaturthi is likewise observed just as soon as throughout that duration, making it an uncommon and extremely substantial celebration for fans of Lord Ganesha.

Vibhuvana Sankashti Chaturthi 2026 Shubh Muhurat

Vrat Begins: Sunrise on 3 June 2026

Chaturthi Tithi Starts: 9:21 PM, 3 June 2026

Chaturthi Tithi Ends: 11:30 PM, 4 June 2026

Moonrise (General): ~ 9:54 PM, 3 June 2026

Vrat Ends: After moon sighting on 3 June 2026

Sankashti Chaturthi June 2026 Significance

The day is devoted to the praise of Lord Ganesha, the cleaner of challenges and the divine being connected with knowledge, success and success.

Enthusiasts observe a rigorous quick and carry out unique prayers looking for Lord Ganesha’s true blessings. According to Hindu beliefs, worshipping Ganpati on this day assists eliminate troubles, brings peace, and opens the course to joy and success.