Neighborhood Health Takes Centre Stage at Labour Day Programme in Metro Station

A totally free eye check-up camp and blood contribution drive were arranged at Dum Metro Railway Station on May 1 to mark International Labour Day, drawing involvement from train staff members, commuters and members of the general public.The effort was arranged by the Metro Railway Men’s Union under the management of Shri Sujit Ghosh, who likewise added to the cause as a blood donor. The program intended to promote neighborhood well-being and motivate public involvement in health care efforts.The eye screening camp benefited around 96 people, supplying them with standard vision evaluations and assistance on eye health. The blood contribution drive likewise got a passionate reaction, with 50 volunteers contributing blood throughout the occasion.Numerous senior Metro Railway authorities signed up with the project, consisting of Shri S. S. Kannan, Secretary to the General Manager and Chief Public Relations Officer, and Shri Dipto Saha, Deputy Chief Operations Manager (O&M), who were amongst those who contributed blood. City guests likewise stepped forward to support the effort.The occasion showed the spirit of service and social obligation connected with International Labour Day, uniting staff members and commuters in a cumulative effort to support health care and conserve lives.