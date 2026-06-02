India, Oman open market pact enters into force

New Delhi: The open market contract in between India and Oman entered force on Monday, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal stated.

The India-Oman Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) will benefit domestic exporters in sectors such as fabrics, leather, plastics, marine items, vehicles, sports products, and agri-items, as they acquire preferential access to the Omani market over rivals, Goyal stated.

“The India-Oman Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement is entering into force from today,” the minister informed press reporters here.

Learn more: India might have discovered dependable trade path beyond Strait of Hormuz with Oman trade offer

The open market pact was signed on 18th December 2025 in Muscat.

Upon conclusion of internal procedures by both celebrations, the Agreement participated in force on 1st June, 2026.

To mark the entry into force, about 10 consignments of farming and gems and jewellery items from Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai were delivered to the Gulf country under the preferential tariffs.

Oman is India’s second-largest trading partner in the Gulf area and works as a tactical entrance to the larger GCC market through its sophisticated port facilities.

Find out more: India-Oman CEPA begins June 1: What gets more affordable, which sectors gain, and essential advantages discussed

Bilateral trade in between India and Oman reached USD 11.18 billion in FY 2025-26, up from USD 10.61 billion in FY 2024-25.

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