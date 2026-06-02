From white-collar criminal offense to digital proof, UP DGP reveals roadmap for next stage of policing

A day after being designated the full-time Uttar Pradesh director general of authorities (DGP) Rajeev Krishna on Monday detailed the roadmap for the state’s police. He signified a shift towards technology-driven examinations, digital evidence-based prosecutions and a crackdown on white-collar criminal offense connected to arranged criminal networks. < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="Uttar Pradesh DGP Rajeev Krishna at a press conference, in Lucknow on Monday. (ANI PHOTO)" > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/06/01/400x225/Uttar-Pradesh-DGP-Rajeev-Krishna-at-a-press-confer_1780343066890.jpg"alt ="Uttar Pradesh DGP Rajeev Krishna at a press conference, in Lucknow on Monday. (ANI PHOTO)"title ="Uttar Pradesh DGP Rajeev Krishna at a press conference, in Lucknow on Monday. (ANI PHOTO)"width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> Uttar Pradesh DGP Rajeev Krishna at an interview, in Lucknow on Monday.(ANI PHOTO)

Dealing with the media at the state authorities head office in Lucknow, Krishna stated that while the police had actually accomplished considerable gains in criminal offense control, convictions, ladies’s security and cybercrime avoidance over the previous year, the focus now would be on enhancing the criminal justice system through efficient application of the brand-new criminal laws.

“The goal is not only criminal activity control however guaranteeing prompt, transparent and citizen-centric justice,” Krishna stated while providing the future action strategy of the Uttar Pradesh Police.

An essential concern, he stated, would be the reliable application of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA). The state cops will position unique focus on enhancing the quality of examinations, adherence to statutory timelines and evidence-based prosecution.

Krishna highlighted the growing function of digital proof in policing, mentioning that more than 10.65 lakh digital proof IDs have actually currently been produced versus 10.93 lakh signed up FIRs, with over 6.07 lakh cases connected to the system. The effort, he stated, is assisting develop a robust digital community for clinical examination and prosecution.

The DGP likewise highlighted making use of innovation in judicial procedures, keeping in mind that almost 5 lakh e-summons have actually been performed in the state given that December 2024 with a compliance rate of over 86%.

Krishna revealed heightened action versus organised criminal activity distributes and the monetary networks supporting them. He stated the cops would progressively target white-collar culprits, shell business, benami properties, hawala channels and other monetary structures supposedly utilized to hide profits of criminal offense.

“Our technique will not be restricted to apprehending crooks. We will recognize and dismantle their financial networks, monetary properties and support group through collaborated action including financial offenses, cybercrime and specialised investigative systems,” he stated.

The roadmap, authorities stated, shows the state’s more comprehensive push towards data-driven, technology-enabled policing, with digital forensics, monetary intelligence and AI-assisted examinations anticipated to play a progressively main function in the years ahead.

‘UP Police accomplished 93% conviction rate, criminal activity drop, 788 cr possession seizures in 1 year’

Providing the Uttar Pradesh Police’s yearly report card, Krishna highlighted considerable gains in criminal activity control, ladies’s security, cybercrime avoidance and technology-driven policing throughout the previous year.

According to the DGP, Uttar Pradesh Police protected a conviction rate of over 93% under Operation Conviction. Courts provided judgments in 32,071 cases, resulting in convictions in 29,911 cases and penalty for 42,681 implicated, consisting of 18 death sentences and 3,340 life terms.

Under the Gangsters Act, legal action was started versus 5,684 lawbreakers, while residential or commercial properties worth almost 788 crore were connected. Authorities information likewise revealed a decrease in significant criminal offenses, with break-in cases coming by 27.8%, theft by 14.4% and dacoity by 11.1%. Action versus organised criminal offense continued, with residential or commercial properties worth over 336 crore took, destroyed or devoid of unlawful profession, while 10 mafia leaders and 20 partners were founded guilty.

On ladies’s security, Krishna stated Mission Shakti Kendras were institutionalised throughout all police headquarters, supported by 13,500 workers and specialised training for over 40,000 cops workers. Authorities declared a 33.9% decrease in rape cases and a decrease in cases connected to kidnapping of ladies, dowry deaths and domestic violence following the effort.

The DGP likewise highlighted significant accomplishments in cyber policing. Uttar Pradesh Police froze over 400 crore connected to cyber scams, obstructed more than 1.11 lakh mobile numbers and 1.22 lakh IMEI numbers, and protected the leading nationwide ranking in cyber training and compliance signs. The AI-powered Yaksh App, including facial acknowledgment, CrimeGPT and gang analysis tools, was likewise introduced to enhance examinations and beat policing.

Krishna even more stated the Zero Fatality District effort helped in reducing roadway mishap deaths by 11.55% in the very first quarter of 2026, while authorities well-being steps were broadened through boosted insurance coverage cover, well-being funds and assistance programs for authorities workers and their households.