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Home Business U.S. military fires on Gambia-flagged ship breaching Iran blockade

U.S. military fires on Gambia-flagged ship breaching Iran blockade

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Vessels anchored at the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, May 30, 2026.

Vessels anchored at the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, May 30, 2026.|Picture Credit: Reuters

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The U.S. armed force stated Saturday (May 30, 2026)it had actually disabled a Gambia-flagged freight vessel trying to cruise to an Iranian port by introducing a rocket into its engine space.

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), which manages forces in the West Asia area, stated the strike happened on May 29 after the M/V Lian Star stopped working to react to more than 20 cautions.

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“A U.S. aircraft disabled the vessel by firing a Hellfire missile into the ship’s engine room after Lian Star’s crew failed to comply. The ship is no longer transiting to Iran,” CENTCOM stated on X.

The declaration did not point out if there were any injuries aboard the Lian Star following the strike.

“U.S. forces have disabled five commercial vessels and redirected 116 to fully enforce the blockade as a ceasefire with Iran remains in effect,” CENTCOM stated.

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The United States has actually been implementing a blockade of Iranian ports as Tehran efficiently stops all traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, an essential transit point for worldwide oil and gas.

Talks on a longterm end to the war and resuming the waterway have yet to reach a last arrangement.

Released – May 31, 2026 08:29 am IST

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