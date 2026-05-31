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Israel-Iran war LIVE: Lebanon PM knocks Israeli project as fresh strikes struck South

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Israeli military states ground operations in Lebanon’broadening to extra locations ‘

Upgraded – May 31, 2026 11:13 am IST

U.S. President Donald Trump. Submit.|Picture Credit: Reuters

Lebanon’s Prime Minister implicated Israel on Saturday(May 30, 2026 )of pursuing a”scorched-earth policy”in his nation’s south, advising a stop to the battling as Israel performed fresh airstrikes and released evacuation cautions for more than a lots places.

In a telecasted address, Mr. Salam implicated Israel of “pursuing a scorched-earth policy and cumulative penalty” by”ruining towns and towns, and requiring their residents into exile”. This will bring” neither security nor stability “to Israel, he stated.

Check out Hormuz: The strait where America stalled

The United States alerted on Saturday(May 30, 2026 )it was”more than capable” of resuming its war with Iran after President Donald Trump stated any peace offer should comply with his red lines, consisting of Tehran never ever having the ability to establish nuclear weapons.

The White House had actually signified Mr. Trump was close to a choice on a prospective offer, though Tehran rejected there was a last arrangement on ending the dispute.

Follow the live updates listed below:

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May 31, 2026 11:13

Trump states Iran has actually accepted no nuclear weapons

U.S. President Donald Trump stated he had actually protected assurances from Iran that it would not establish nuclear weapons, as reports emerged he had actually sent out a harder peace proposition back to Tehran.

The New York Times and Axios media outlets reported on Saturday( May 30, 2026) that Mr. Trump had actually returned a brand-new structure to be thought about by Iran with”harder”terms, though it was not right away clear what that required.

Mr. Trump has stated his top priorities for any offer consist of stopping Iran from any nuclear weapon advancement and re-opening the blockaded Strait of Hormuz.

“The one warranty that I need to have is that there will be no nuclear weapons. They’ve accepted that, and it was really fascinating,

“he informed his daughter-in-law Lara Trump in an interview broadcast on her Fox News program on Saturday night.

– AFP

May 31, 2026 10:18

Israeli military states ground operations in Lebanon ‘broadening to extra locations’

Israel’s armed force stated its forces were advancing in Lebanon as part of broadened ground operations to enhance its military position in the south of the nation where it is battling with Iran-backed Hezbollah.

“A substantial variety of IDF ground soldiers started offending operations focused on broadening the Forward Defense Line … the operation is presently broadening to extra locations,”the Israeli military declaration stated, including its forces had actually crossed the Litani river

AFP

May 31, 2026 08:47

“Close to a deal”: Trump on Iran settlements

U.S. President Donald Trump showed that the peace handle Iran is on the cards. He highlighted that while military action stays a practical alternative if talks stop working, Mr. Trump informed Fox News that any arrangement needs to consist of a warranty versus nuclear weapons.

In an interview with Fox NewsMr. Trump stated,”We are making a good deal; otherwise we’ll simply return and complete it off militarily. We’re close to a great offer, and if we can make it excellent, otherwise we simply launch with the Department of War. “

Mr. Trump drew parallels with previous military operations, consisting of Venezuela, explaining them as”one-day wins”, however stated he intends to prevent military escalation if an acceptable offer can be reached. He likewise discussed the capacity for instant advantages upon signing a contract, such as resuming tactical straits.

On Iran, he repeated his position of beating the nation’s military and included,”We’ve basically beat their military. I would rather get an offer due to the fact that we can open the strait instantly upon finalizing. The one assurance that I have is that there will be no nuclear weapons. They’ve accepted that.”[ 19659029]ANI

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May 31, 2026 07:58

Trump requested for harder terms in proposed Iran war offer: U.S. media

President Donald Trump has actually looked for to alter a number of regards to a proposition to end the war in West Asia, U.S. media reported Saturday(May 30, 2026 ), as a settled offer stays evasive amongst the celebrations.

The New York Times reported Mr. Trump’s modifications included strengthening the regards to the offer and have actually sent out the brand-new structure back to be thought about by Iran, according to authorities acquainted with the procedures.

The report stated it was not right away clear what the modifications involved, however news website Axios reported Mr. Trump wished to enhance several points of the offer that he personally felt was essential, such as what is done to Iran’s nuclear product.

-AFP

May 31, 2026 07:51

Brazil restores fuel aids as West Asia dispute drags out

Brazil’s federal government will restore its primary fuel aids for 2 months, it stated in a declaration on Saturday (May 30, 2026), pointing out the ongoing effect of the U.S.-Israel dispute with Iran on fuel rates.

The federal government will pay an aid of 1.12 reais per litre of diesel to domestic refiners and importers beginning on June 1, changing 2 various aids that end on May 31.

The federal government likewise restored an aid for cooking gas and preserved tax exemptions for jet fuel up until July 31, while revealing a cashback system implied to change its tax exemption plan for diesel, that was set to end on May 31.

-Reuters

May 31, 2026 07:50

U.S. military fires on Gambia-flagged ship breaking Iran blockade

The U.S. armed force stated Saturday (May 30, 2026) it had actually disabled a Gambia-flagged freight vessel trying to cruise to an Iranian port by introducing a rocket into its engine space.

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), which supervises forces in West Asia area, stated the strike took place on May 29 after the M/V Lian Star stopped working to react to more than 20 cautions.

“A U.S. airplane disabled the vessel by shooting a Hellfire rocket into the ship’s engine space after Lian Star’s team stopped working to comply. The ship is no longer transiting to Iran,” CENTCOM stated on X.

The declaration did not discuss if there were any injuries aboard the Lian Star following the strike. Find out more

-AFP

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May 31, 2026 07:46

Hormuz|The strait where America stalled

The waterway linking the Persian Gulf to the Arabian Sea has actually become the most substantial battlefield of the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, with Tehran efficiently taking control of the path and rattling energy markets and the worldwide economy.

Check out the complete story listed below

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Hormuz|The strait where America stalled

Check out the tactical significance of the Strait of Hormuz amidst U.S.-Israeli stress and Iran’s control over this important waterway.

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May 31, 2026 07:45

Lebanon PM knocks Israeli project as fresh strikes struck south

Lebanon’s Prime Minister implicated Israel on Saturday (May 30, 2026) of pursuing a “scorched-earth policy” in his nation’s south, prompting a stop to the battling as Israel performed fresh airstrikes and released evacuation cautions for more than a lots places.

A day after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated his forces had actually advanced deeper into Lebanon, his equivalent Nawaf Salam cautioned the nation was dealing with a “harmful” escalation, and required “a swift and genuine ceasefire”.

In a telecasted address, Mr. Salam implicated Israel of “pursuing a scorched-earth policy and cumulative penalty” by “damaging towns and towns, and requiring their residents into exile”.

Check out the complete story listed below

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Lebanon PM knocks Israeli project as fresh strikes struck south

Lebanon’s PM condemns Israel’s airstrikes as unsafe escalation continues, prompting for an instant and real ceasefire.

Released – May 31, 2026 07:24 am IST

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