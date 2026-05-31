Home

< li itemprop ="itemListElement" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ListItem"> News< meta itemprop="name" material="News">

World < meta itemprop ="position" material ="3">

Israeli military states ground operations in Lebanon’broadening to extra locations ‘



Upgraded – May 31, 2026 11:13 am IST

U.S. President Donald Trump. Submit.|Picture Credit: Reuters

Lebanon’s Prime Minister implicated Israel on Saturday(May 30, 2026 )of pursuing a”scorched-earth policy”in his nation’s south, advising a stop to the battling as Israel performed fresh airstrikes and released evacuation cautions for more than a lots places.

In a telecasted address, Mr. Salam implicated Israel of “pursuing a scorched-earth policy and cumulative penalty” by”ruining towns and towns, and requiring their residents into exile”. This will bring” neither security nor stability “to Israel, he stated.

Check out Hormuz: The strait where America stalled

The United States alerted on Saturday(May 30, 2026 )it was”more than capable” of resuming its war with Iran after President Donald Trump stated any peace offer should comply with his red lines, consisting of Tehran never ever having the ability to establish nuclear weapons.

The White House had actually signified Mr. Trump was close to a choice on a prospective offer, though Tehran rejected there was a last arrangement on ending the dispute.

Follow the live updates listed below: