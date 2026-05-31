Second-life surgical treatment|Given Up Maoists in Maharashtra reverse birth controls for domesticity

Janu and Sainu Somji Hedo are with their boy, born after Sainu went through a birth control turnaround surgical treatment, in Gadchiroli.|Image Credit: Emmanual Yogini[ 19659003]< div id ="schemaDiv"itemprop ="articleBody">

Janu and Sainu Somji Hedo have 2 kids and a parakeet that screams “Mummy-Papa” at routine periods. The household of 5 lives in a three-room home in Navjeevan Vasahat, a settlement of previous Maoists in Murkhala town, Gadchiroli, which is among the last Maoist-affected districts in Maharashtra.

It is 44 ° C, and a narrow stretch of kutcha roadway results in your house whose whitewash has actually been fading through the sun and rain considering that 2019-20, the year your house was constructed.