15.9 C
London
Sunday, May 31, 2026
Subscribe
Home Business Second-life surgical treatment|Given Up Maoists in Maharashtra reverse birth controls for domesticity

Second-life surgical treatment|Given Up Maoists in Maharashtra reverse birth controls for domesticity

By
Editor
-
0
76
Janu and Sainu Somji Hedo are with their son, born after Sainu underwent a vasectomy reversal surgery, in Gadchiroli.

Janu and Sainu Somji Hedo are with their boy, born after Sainu went through a birth control turnaround surgical treatment, in Gadchiroli.|Image Credit: Emmanual Yogini[ 19659003]< div id ="schemaDiv"itemprop ="articleBody">

Janu and Sainu Somji Hedo have 2 kids and a parakeet that screams “Mummy-Papa” at routine periods. The household of 5 lives in a three-room home in Navjeevan Vasahat, a settlement of previous Maoists in Murkhala town, Gadchiroli, which is among the last Maoist-affected districts in Maharashtra.

It is 44 ° C, and a narrow stretch of kutcha roadway results in your house whose whitewash has actually been fading through the sun and rain considering that 2019-20, the year your house was constructed.

Released – May 31, 2026 08:32 am IST

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Company

Each template in our ever growing studio library can be added and moved around within any page effortlessly with one click.

Latest

Ajith Kumar reaches Chennai for mom Mohini Mani’s last rites

Books 0
Upgraded on: 30 May 2026, 4:19 pmPreviously this Saturday,...

Salman Khan’s 7 Dogs producing buzz around Indian stars on the worldwide phase

Books 0
Salman Khan made an unique look in 7 Dogs,...

Shivarajkumar: I thought about leaving Peddi for cancer, however they waited …

Books 0
Shivarajkumar as Gournaidu in PeddiUpgraded on:30 May 2026, 3:01...

Popular

Ajith Kumar reaches Chennai for mom Mohini Mani’s last rites

Books 0
Upgraded on: 30 May 2026, 4:19 pmPreviously this Saturday,...

Salman Khan’s 7 Dogs producing buzz around Indian stars on the worldwide phase

Books 0
Salman Khan made an unique look in 7 Dogs,...

Shivarajkumar: I thought about leaving Peddi for cancer, however they waited …

Books 0
Shivarajkumar as Gournaidu in PeddiUpgraded on:30 May 2026, 3:01...

Sitemap

© 2022 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Get $10 by answering a Simple Survey. Click Here