Meteor blows up over U.S. with blast equivalent to 300 tonnes of TNT

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A meteor crashing towards Earth took off over the northeastern United States on Saturday, NASA stated, triggering booms that echoed over the area with a blast equivalent to 300 tonnes of TNT.

The fireball separated over northeastern Massachusetts and southeastern New Hampshire at 2:06 p.m. (11:36 p.m. IST), the U.S. area company’s deputy news chief Jennifer Dooren informed AFP in a declaration.

“This fireball was not related to any presently active meteor shower, however it was a natural things and not a re-entry of area particles or a satellite,” she stated.

“The energy launched at separation is approximated to be comparable to about 300 tonnes of TNT, which represents the loud booms,” she included.

The meteor was taking a trip at 75,000 miles per hour (more than 120,000 kph) at an elevation of 40 miles when it disintegrated, Ms. Dooren stated.

Location citizens were alarmed by the unanticipated loud booms, with social networks users reporting they were so effective that homes were shaking.