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Home Business Drone attack struck turbine structure at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, IAEA states

Drone attack struck turbine structure at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, IAEA states

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A view shows Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. File picture

A view reveals Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Submit photo|Picture Credit: Reuters

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The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Saturday (May 30, 2026) stated it has actually been notified by the Zaporizhzhia nuclear reactor in southeastern Ukraine that a drone today struck a turbine structure at the website, apparently triggering a hole in its wall.

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi revealed major issue about the reported occurrence and stated “Attacking nuclear websites resembles playing with fire.”

The IAEA’s group at the Russian-held power plant has actually asked for access to analyze the afflicted turbine structure first-hand, the firm stated in an X post.

Released – May 31, 2026 02:39 am IST

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