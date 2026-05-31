Drone attack struck turbine structure at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, IAEA states

A view reveals Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Submit photo|Picture Credit: Reuters

< div id ="schemaDiv" itemprop ="articleBody">

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Saturday (May 30, 2026) stated it has actually been notified by the Zaporizhzhia nuclear reactor in southeastern Ukraine that a drone today struck a turbine structure at the website, apparently triggering a hole in its wall.

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi revealed major issue about the reported occurrence and stated “Attacking nuclear websites resembles playing with fire.”

The IAEA’s group at the Russian-held power plant has actually asked for access to analyze the afflicted turbine structure first-hand, the firm stated in an X post.