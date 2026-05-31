Mumbai: India’s equity indices fell 1.5% on Friday, publishing losses for the month, as outflows on account of MSCI index rebalancing set off a late decrease throughout the trading session. The extension of the tentative ceasefire offer by 60 days relieved oil rates however did little to enhance belief in equities, with Donald Trump yet to accept it. The NSE Nifty closed at 23,547.75, down 1.5%, or 359.40 points, while the BSE Sensex ended at 74,775.74, down 1.4% or 1,092.06 points. For May, the Nifty and Sensex slipped 1.9% and 2.8% lower, respectively. Both indices were on track to publish modest gains on Friday however offering in the last 30 minutes sent out shares toppling. “The MSCI rebalancing led to outflows worth ₹8,000-8,500 crore, which were slightly higher than previous instances, but that was due to float adjustments in certain names like Bajaj Finance, HUL, TCS, and many others,” stated Abhilash Pagaria, head of option and quantitative research study, Nuvama Wealth. “This is a one-time new methodology adjustment that weighed on the market on Friday.” When international index suppliers like MSCI include or eliminate stocks in their indices, passive funds tracking these are required to purchase or offer them in line with the brand-new weights. < img title ="MSCI Index Rejig, US-Iran Deal Worries Spook Street" alt ="MSCI Index Rejig, US-Iran Deal Worries Spook Street" src ="https://img.etimg.com/photo/msid-131402604/msci-index-rejig-us-iran-deal-worries-spook-street.jpg" data-msid ="131402604" data-original ="https://img.etimg.com/photo/msid-131402604/msci-index-rejig-us-iran-deal-worries-spook-street.jpg"> Agencies Weight rebalancing triggers 8-8.5 kcr outflows, with heavy selling in last 30 minutes of trading

Worry Gauge Jumps

On Friday, Federal Bank, MCX, Nalco and Indian Bank were contributed to the MSCI Standard Index, while Hyundai Motor India, Jubilant FoodWorks, Kalyan Jewellers and RVNL were left out.

According to Nuvama Alternates, India’s weight in the MSCI Standard Index is anticipated to stay broadly steady at around 12%, with the general stock count the same as 4 got included and 4 were omitted.

All sectoral indices ended lower on Friday with the IT index bucking the weak pattern. Awesome Oil & & gas dropped 2.5% while Nifty Metal and Auto indices fell around 2%. Cool Consumer Durables and FMCG indices decreased near 1.5% while Bank Nifty moved 1.1% lower.

Even before the sell-off connected to the MSCI index rejig, gains were determined in reaction to the provisionary offer in between the United States and Iran.

“The deal for extension of ceasefire between the US and Iran is not yet signed and it doesn’t seem that either of them is in a hurry to sign the deal either,” stated UR Bhat, cofounder and director, Alphaniti. “The nuclear material in Iran remains a point of contention and investors don’t expect a concrete agreement immediately. If the stalemate continues and oil prices shoot up, then the market could see declines. However, if it is signed, then some respite is likely.”

Brent petroleum futures reduced about 2% to almost $90 on Friday after increasing 0.5% on Thursday.

The India VIX volatility index leapt 8% to 16.2 on Friday, recommending traders are not persuaded that dangers have actually gone away. The step was, nevertheless, down 9% in the week. “Nifty is stuck in a downward sloping range of around 24,000 levels on the higher side and 23,250-23,000 on the lower side,” stated Vipin Kumar, AVP, Globe Capital Market. “These levels are unlikely to be broken in the coming week.”

Foreign portfolio financiers offered shares worth a net Rs 21,105.9 crore on Friday, while domestic institutional financiers purchased shares worth Rs 16,764.1 crore. In May, foreign financiers offered shares worth Rs 49,192 crore.

“Overseas investors could continue to churn large-cap holdings. However, the broader market remains resilient and poised for outperformance,” stated Pagaria.

Out of 4,463 shares traded on the BSE, 1,611 advanced, and 2,673 decreased. The Nifty Midcap 150 index decreased 1.4%, while the Nifty Smallcap 250 ended 0.7% lower. In the previous week, the 2 acquired 1% and 1.2%, respectively.