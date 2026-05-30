TN govt makes biometric, face-id presence compulsory for HR dept personnel from Jun 1

The Tamil Nadu federal government has actually made biometric and face identification-based participation necessary for all personnel operating in the Human Resource Management department.

S Thankapappa, deputy secretary of the department, in his circular on Saturday, stated according to directions from the principal secretary to the federal government, the brand-new digital presence system will enter result from June 1, 2026.

“Hence all officers and staff of this department are requested to attend the office before 10 am and also ensure their presence in the office through biometric system and face-id attendance as well as manual attendance,” the authorities stated including that all officers and personnel are advised to use ID cards while on responsibility.

The relocate to present a brand-new participation system came following problems that numerous workers were presumably stopping working to get to the workplace on time, sources from the Secretariat stated.

Released on May 30, 2026