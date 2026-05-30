< period itemprop= 19459007 material = 19459008 > May 30, 2026, 12:32:37 PM IST 19659003 1 19659004/ 11 Best OTT releases this weekend OTT releases this weekend provide a jam-packed lineup of fresh films and series throughout platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Apple Television+and ZEE5. From Jolly LLB 3 and Spider-Noir to Rafa and Calabasas Confidential, audiences can delight in whatever from legal dramas and documentaries to action thrillers, household performers and truth programs. Others 19659009 19459224 19459218 Where to see: Prime Video 19659010 The Story: Starring Nicolas Cage, this noir-inspired superhero drama is embeded in 1930s New York. Ben Reilly, a having a hard time private detective haunted by individual catastrophe, is drawn back into the city’s criminal underworld and becomes its not likely protector. 19659011 Others 19459218< img oncontextmenu= src = 19459058 itemprop = 19459022 height= 19459023 width= loading= 19459044 alt= > 19659013 3 19659014/ 19659015 11 19659016< h2 itemprop = 19459027 data-msid= 19459052 > Calabasas Confidential 19659018 Where to view: 19459237 Netflix The Story:. 19459237 This truth drama follows a group of rich Gen Z influencers, celeb kids and socialites going back to Calabasas after college. Old competitions, love and long-buried tricks rapidly resurface. 19659020 Others < area itemtype= itemprop = itemscope= id= 19459070 data-adref= data-msid= 19459072 data-seo = data-slideno= data-totalslides = 19459005 data-title= > 19459218 19459224 Where to view: 19459237 JioHotstar 19659023 The Story: Including Priya Prakash Varrier and Roshan Abdul Rahoof, this Malayalam household drama follows 6 cousins as they grow from carefree kids into accountable grownups over 20 years. 19659024 Others 19659025 19459224 Where to see: Netflix 19659027 The Story: 19459237 This four-part documentary narrates the life and profession of tennis legend Rafael Nadal, concentrating on his last season, physical sacrifices and psychological choice to step far from expert tennis. Others 19459218 19459224 19659030 Where to see: ZEE5 19659031 The Story: This Kannada coming-of-age funny follows 4 bachelors sharing a leased home under a stringent property owner. Their relationship is checked when a small cricket-related argument spirals into a full-blown competition. 19659032 Others < area itemtype = 19459011 itemprop = itemscope = 19459003 id = data-adref = 19459017 data-msid = data-seo = 19459127 data-slideno = 19459128 data-totalslides = data-title = 19459130 > 19459218 < img oncontextmenu = 19459020 src = 19459132 itemprop = height = 19459023 width = 19459024 loading = alt = 19459130 > Where to see: JioHotstar The Story: A Telugu action-comedy that follows a lender who gets away to Dubai after embezzling cash. Throughout a tense flight back to India, he crosses courses with a strange guy struggling with amnesia, activating a chain of unforeseen occasions. 19659036 Others 19659037 < area itemtype = 19459011 itemprop = itemscope = id = data-adref = 19459017 data-msid = data-seo = data-slideno = data-totalslides = 19459005 data-title = > < img oncontextmenu = src = 19459150 itemprop = height = 19459023 width = 19459024 loading = alt = > 19659038 8 / 11 < h2 itemprop = 19459027 data-msid = > Propeller One-Way Night Coach 19659043 Where to enjoy: Apple television + The Story: Based upon the cherished 1997 kids’s book, the coming-of-age drama follows young air travel lover Jeff and his mom Helen on a life-altering journey from the East Coast to Hollywood. Others < area itemtype = 19459011 itemprop = 19459012 itemscope = 19459003 id = 19459162 data-adref = 19459017 data-msid = 19459164 data-seo = data-slideno = data-totalslides = 19459005 data-title = 19459168 > 19459218 < img oncontextmenu = src = itemprop = 19459022 height = 19459023 width = 19459024 loading = alt = > Where to see: JioHotstar The Story: 19459237 Starring Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla and Huma Qureshi, the legal funny drama pits 2 legal representatives called Jolly versus each other in a high-stakes land disagreement. 19659049 Others 19659050 < area itemtype = 19459011 itemprop = 19459012 itemscope = 19459003 id = data-adref = 19459017 data-msid = 19459182 data-seo = data-slideno = 19459184 data-totalslides = data-title = > 19459218 < img oncontextmenu = src = 19459188 itemprop = height = 19459023 width = 19459024 loading = 19459044 alt = > 19459224 19659051 Where to view: Apple television + 19659052 The Story: Starring Rhys Ifans, Anna Maxwell Martin, Agnes O’Casey and Alice Englert, this sci-fi thriller thinks of an alternate history where the Soviet Union wins the race to put a guy on the moon. Others < area itemtype = 19459011 itemprop = itemscope = 19459003 id = data-adref = 19459017 data-msid = 19459200 data-seo = 19459201 data-slideno = 19459005 data-totalslides = 19459005 data-title = > 19459218 < img oncontextmenu = 19459020 src = itemprop = 19459022 height = width = 19459024 loading = alt = 19459204 > 19659055 11 / 11 < h2 itemprop = data-msid = > The Four Seasons Season 2 19659059 19659060 Where to see: Netflix The Story: Following the terrible loss of Nick, the group reunites for another getaway while handling sorrow and getting used to life-altering news that modifies their relationships permanently. 19659062 Others 19659063