United States State Department Spokesperson Tommy Pigott states the United States values its relationships with both India and Pakistan, worrying that the ties are independent and not a zero-sum formula. He likewise validates that the Quad stays a leading concern for the United States, highlighting more powerful cooperation with Indo-Pacific partners on security, supply chains, and important innovations. In addition, he calls India a relied on democratic partner as both countries deepen tactical cooperation throughout defence, financial, and maritime domains. #US #India #Pakistan #Quad #IndoPacific #Geopolitics #BreakingNews #WorldNews #Diplomacy #China #IndiaUSRelations #Security #GlobalPolitics

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