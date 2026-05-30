Gen Chauhan exits as CDS after leading tri-services combination efforts

Run-through Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan concluded his period, calling it really pleasing. He concentrated on boosting synergy amongst the 3 services. Gen Chauhan played an essential function in preparation and execution of Operation Sindoor. He likewise started procedures for India’s theaterisation design. Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani will take charge as the next CDS.

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan concluded his period, calling it really pleasing

New Delhi: Outgoing Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan on Saturday explained his period as “very satisfying” as he concluded a three-year-and-eight-month stint on top military post, throughout which he concentrated on bringing synergy amongst the 3 services.

Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani (retd) will take charge as India’s next Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) on Sunday.

“I had a very satisfying and excellent tenure,” the outbound CDS informed press reporters after he was accorded a ritualistic tri-services guard of honour.

Gen Chauhan, a previous Eastern Army Commander, took charge as the nation’s senior-most military leader in September 2022, over 9 months after the very first CDS General Bipin Rawat passed away in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu.

As Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Chauhan played an essential function in preparation and application of Operation Sindoor in addition to the 3 service chiefs.

Throughout his period, he concentrated on making sure tri-services synergy to improve India’s military expertise in view of the developing local security circumstance.

The Chief of Defence Staff likewise started a variety of procedures towards India’s strategy to present the theaterisation design by developing integrated military commands.

“It’s a matter of great honour for me to superannuate with a tri-services guard of honour. I thank the three services and Headquarters IDS (Integrated Defence Staff) for it. With the conclusion of the guard of honour, I bid farewell to my colleagues in uniform, comrades in arms,” Gen Chauhan stated.

“I just laid the wreath at the War Memorial for the last time in uniform, as a humble tribute to those who laid down their lives in the line of duty. After the wreath laying, I was welcomed by friends, relatives and well-wishers. This is symbolic of my transition from uniform to civilian life,” he stated.

Gen Chauhan’s period was to end on September 30 in 2015, however he was provided an extension.

He had actually retired from service in May 2021 in the rank of lieutenant basic, however presumed the rank of a four-star General after taking charge as India’s 2nd Chief of Defence Staff.

Gen Chauhan was the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) when Indian fighter jets pounded a Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist training school deep inside Pakistan’s Balakot in February 2019. He was understood to have actually offered crucial inputs for the operation.

Born upon May 18, 1961, Gen Chauhan was commissioned into the 11 Gorkha Rifles of the Indian Army in 1981.

In his prominent profession, Gen Chauhan held a number of command, personnel and critical visits and had substantial experience in counter-insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir and Northeast India.

The officer is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, and the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun.

In the rank of Maj General, the officer had actually commanded an Infantry Division in the crucial Baramulla sector in the Northern Command.

Later on, he commanded a corps in the Northeast and consequently went on to end up being the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Command.

Gen Chauhan was granted with the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Uttam Yudh Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Sena Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal for his excellent services to the Indian Army.

< meta material ="cms.article3" name ="cmsei-article3">