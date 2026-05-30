Home Business Mizoram govt introduces taxi app to implement govt-approved fares
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Home News 19659014 The app is created to assist individuals utilizing taxis, two-wheeler taxis, and auto-rickshaws validate and pay the right fares authorized by the federal government By PTI 19659016 Upgraded -May 30, 2026 at 12:41 PM. |19459064 Aizawl In a transfer to suppress overcharging, the Mizoram federal government has actually revealed the launch of’MizoTaxi,’a mobile application for public transportation services developed to make sure travelers pay government-approved fares, authorities stated. 19659020 The app will at first be presented in Aizawl city and is set to end up being functional from July 1, a main release specified. 19659021 It is developed to assist individuals utilizing taxis, two-wheeler taxis, and auto-rickshaws validate and pay the appropriate fares authorized by the federal government. All four-wheeler taxis, two-wheeler taxis, and auto-rickshaws running within the state capital have actually been asked to finish registration on the ‘MizoTaxi’ platform in June, the release stated. Transportation operators signing up within June will be charged a concessional cost of Rs 600 annually, it stated. Released on May 30, 2026 19659024 THIS ADVERTISEMENT SUPPORTS OUR JOURNALISM. SUBSCRIBE FOR MINIMAL ADS. THIS ADVERTISEMENT SUPPORTS OUR JOURNALISM. SUBSCRIBE FOR MINIMAL ADS.