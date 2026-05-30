Kolkata Police to update riot-control equipment, forms panel to evaluate devices quality

Kolkata, The West Bengal federal government has actually started a thorough overhaul of Kolkata Police’s riot-control and law-and-order devices, with strategies to acquire equipment matching the requirements utilized by Delhi Police, CRPF and other main armed police, a senior authorities stated on Friday. < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="Kolkata Police to upgrade riot-control gear, forms panel to assess equipment quality" > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/01/27/400x225/ht-generic_cities1_1769511807303_1769511865290.jpg"alt ="Kolkata Police to upgrade riot-control gear, forms panel to assess equipment quality"title ="Kolkata Police to upgrade riot-control gear, forms panel to assess equipment quality"width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> Kolkata Police to update riot-control equipment, forms panel to examine devices quality

The relocation comes days after 8 cops workers, consisting of officers, were hurt in stone-pelting throughout an event in the Park Circus location on May 18.

The concern was raised once again throughout Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari’s very first check out to the Kolkata Police head office at Lalbazar on May 26, where he held a conference with senior policemans.

“The force must have the best equipment available for handling riots and maintaining law and order. Kolkata Police should be equipped with gear comparable to that used by Delhi Police, CRPF and other central armed police forces,” a senior main priced estimate the chief minister as stating throughout the conference.

Following the regulation, an order was released in the name of the Kolkata Police Commissioner on May 27, making up a five-member committee to evaluate the force’s existing devices and advise upgrades.

The committee, headed by Joint Commissioner Nilanjan Biswas, consists of Deputy Commissioner of the 6th Battalion of Kolkata Armed Police Debasish Das and 3 other officers.

The panel has actually been entrusted with analyzing the helmets, batons, guards, body protectors, non-lethal weapons, tear-gas systems, rubber bullets, color markers, water cannons, Vajra anti-riot cars and other crowd-control devices utilized by Delhi Police, CRPF and other main forces.

Authorities stated the committee will compare those products with the devices presently in usage by Kolkata Police and send an in-depth report within 15 days.

Based upon the findings, Lalbazar will take more actions, consisting of the procurement of brand-new devices through the e-tendering procedure.

The state federal government has actually communicated that there must be no compromise on quality while acquiring the updated equipment, he stated.

A senior Lalbazar officer stated the force’s existing devices was not insufficient however acknowledged the requirement for enhancement.

“The riot-control equipment currently available to us is not of poor quality. However, we are now looking at acquiring the same standard of equipment used by the Delhi Police, CRPF and other central armed police forces. There is a particular need for better helmets, shields, body protectors and tear-gas systems,” the officer stated.

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