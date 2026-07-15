Hong Kong – LCQ19: Development of charging-enabling facilities for electrical industrial automobiles

LCQ19: Development of charging-enabling facilities for electrical business lorries ***************************************************************************************

Following is a concern by the Hon Erik Yim and a written reply by the Secretary for Environment and Ecology, Mr Tse Chin-wan, in the Legislative Council today (July 15):

Concern:

The Updated Version of the Hong Kong Roadmap on Popularisation of Electric Vehicles, revealed by the SAR Government in February 2026, proposed the facility of an electrical car (EV) charging network underpinned by quick battery chargers. Offered that the Northern Metropolis (NM) will be prepared and established to consist of a modern-day logistics cluster and a clever cross-boundary transportation and logistics center, it is discovered that the market is extremely worried about the preparation of charging-enabling facilities for electrical industrial cars (ECVs). In this connection, will the Government notify this Council:

(1) of the Government’s particular preparation and advancement strategies concerning the numerous steps for establishing quick charging centers for ECVs discussed in the Updated Version of the Hong Kong Roadmap on Popularisation of Electric Vehicles, consisting of whether it will reveal the execution information and schedule;

(2) whether efforts to popularise EVs in Hong Kong have actually currently started to cover the light, medium and heavy products automobiles typically utilized by logistics business; how the advancement of quick charging centers for ECVs will be incorporated with NM’s contemporary logistics cluster and clever cross-boundary transportation and logistics center, so regarding line up with NM’s general wise city and facilities preparation; and

(3) of the design to be embraced by the Government to establish public charging centers for brand-new energy industrial automobiles, consisting of whether it will think about bring in business’ financial investment in the advancement of pertinent centers through public-private collaboration?

Reply:

President,

In order to accomplish no car emissions before 2050, in line with Hong Kong’s dedication to pursue carbon neutrality in the very same timeframe, the Government has actually actively promoted the popularisation of electrical automobiles (EVs) recently, with amazing outcomes. There are presently over 170 000 EVs in Hong Kong, around 6 times the number in 2021. Of these, more than 7 out of every 10 very first authorized personal vehicles are EVs, the development rate of which ranks amongst the top worldwide. In regards to charging facilities, the variety of parking areas with charging-enabling facilities has actually increased from around 28 000 in 2021 to over 160 000 at present, representing a development of more than 4.9 times; the variety of public battery chargers has actually increased from around 4 700 to roughly 16 900, a boost of more than 2.5 times. The general charging facilities suffices to support over 240 000 EVs.

In February this year, the Government revealed the Updated Version of the Hong Kong Roadmap on Popularisation of Electric Vehicles (the Updated Roadmap), setting out a variety of plans and efforts to continue promoting the advancement of EVs. Moving forward, we will embrace quick battery chargers (FCs) as the foundation of our public charging network, with the goal of increasing the variety of FCs to 4 000 by 2030 and anticipating to reach around 10 000 by 2035, efficient in supporting around 500 000 EVs, offering higher benefit for personal vehicle owners whilst likewise supporting the popularisation of electrical business cars (e-CVs).

Having actually spoken with the Development Bureau and the Transport and Logistics Bureau, my reaction to the concern raised by the Hon Erik Yim is as follows:

(1 ) As discussed in the Updated Roadmap, the Government will continue to embrace a multipronged method, take advantage of market forces and construct a public charging network with FCs (with a ranked output power of a minimum of 100 kilowatts) as the foundation through policy assistance. Secret procedures consist of:

(i) carrying out the $300 million Fast Charger Incentive Scheme to motivate the economic sector to set up 3 000 FCs by the end of 2028, to support 160 000 EVs;

(ii) slowly transforming fuel filling stations (PFSs) into quick charging stations (FCSs) and retrofitting FCs at existing PFSs, with the goal of offering approximately around 180 FCs at around 60 existing PFSs gradually from this year onwards, which is anticipated to be able to support almost 10 000 EVs. In addition, the Government has actually determined 8 PFS websites throughout Hong Kong that might be turned into FCSs, which together might offer over 150 battery chargers, anticipated to support around 8 000 EVs. We have actually likewise set out functional requirements for petrol-cum-charging stations and FCSs, consisting of that operators need to not charge electrical taxis (e-taxis) and electrical public light buses (e-PLBs) more than the charging ceiling cost released regular monthly by the Environmental Protection Department, which operators need to schedule a specific variety of battery chargers and parking areas in between 3pm and 6pm every day for e-taxis and e-PLBs to charge, in order to offer benefit to the taxi and PLB trade;

(iii) supporting franchised bus operators (FBOs) to set up charging centers at brand-new or existing bus depots, and currently supplied policy assistance to allow FBOs, where proper, to open their EV charging centers at bus depots and parking lot in different districts to the general public throughout daytime hours. At present, a FBO has actually opened around 12 FCs at its bus depot in Lai Chi Kok for public usage. It is expected that FCs at a more 10 bus depots will be provided within 2026 for public usage. The Government will continue to support FBOs in opening more charging centers at brand-new bus depots;

(iv) introducing a $20 million quick battery charger plan committed for business cars, to motivate the trade to set up FCs with an output power of a minimum of 240 kilowatts. We are presently preparing the structure for the brand-new plan and, following assessment with appropriate stakeholders, will settle the information and plans, consisting of the aid quantity and the variety of battery chargers. We intend to reveal the information of the brand-new plan by the end of this year; and

(v) setting up 50 FCs committed for e-taxis by the end of 2027 (efficient in supporting roughly 300 e-taxis), of which 12 are currently completely functional, with the staying 38 due to enter into operation in phases from completion of this year.

(2) and (3 )

Promoting popularisation of electrical business automobiles

The innovation for e-CVs (such as medium and heavy items cars and non-franchised buses) is still progressing. Products of these CV enters the regional market are not yet all set for big scale application at this phase due to numerous factors, such as purchase expenses that are substantially greater than those of diesel cars, restricted driving variety, lower load-carrying capability and longer charging time. We will embrace a practical technique and, in accordance with the policy instructions set out in the Updated Roadmap, slowly promote the adoption of these automobile enters Hong Kong. We have actually developed a working group in partnership with the trade to assist recognize more e-CV designs appropriate for regional usage, and, with PLB as a top priority, to talk about with automobile producers the intro of designs appropriate for Hong Kong. We will likewise refer to the requirements in other areas to check out unwinding the optimum gross lorry weight limitation, with a view to presenting more e-CV designs that fulfill functional requirements, promoting market competitors, driving down rates and offering industrial automobile owners with a broader variety of options.

As discussed above, we are establishing a public charging network with FCs as the foundation. The Government has actually developed a top-level inter-bureaux/departmental working group to co-ordinate the effort of different bureaux and departments on the advancement of the charging network, and to supply assistance on the preparation of the charging network, problems experienced in job application, and the piloting of brand-new efforts, thus speeding up the electrification of cars and the facility of a detailed charging network. In addition to standard charging approaches, we kept in mind that charging company in the market likewise provide varied charging services such as “Megawatt Flash Charge”battery switching and battery energy storage systems. These options are especially practical for the fast charging of e-CVs. We are actively promoting the adoption of these varied charging options in Hong Kong, and are offering policy assistance and co-ordination for charging company wanting to develop an existence here.

Advancement of green transportation in Northern Metropolis

The Northern Metropolis (NM) is a tactical advancement location for Hong Kong, providing tremendous financial worth and advancement capacity. The NM’s facilities, different brand-new advancement locations, and massive tasks such as the clever green public transportation system and the cross-boundary green logistics center all offer exceptional screening and application circumstances for brand-new energy transportation. In line with the advancement of the NM, the Government is dedicated to promoting zero-carbon, wise and sustainable movement through proper land-use preparation and the arrangement of matching facilities and centers. This consists of reserving land for FCSs and offering EV charging centers in parking lot. The Government is likewise creating the Generalised Green Framework for the Planning of New Development Areas to act as assistance and a referral for numerous bureaux and departments when preparing brand-new advancement locations, consisting of the NM.

With regard to the advancement of logistics clusters, throughout the preparation research study for the Hung Shui Kiu/Ha Tsuen Modern Logistics Cluster, the trade highlighted that the building of business automobile charging centers would assist drive the long-lasting green shift of the logistics sector and produce synergies with the long-lasting advancement of the logistics cluster. The Government will welcome the market to send expressions of interest for the very first plot of land within the Hung Shui Kiu Modern Logistics Hub later on this year. At the exact same time, it will welcome the market to offer feedback on the facilities needed to support future logistics operations within the center, consisting of green logistics centers such as charging centers for business cars, in order to comprehend the market’s useful requirements and advancement instructions. After thinking about the trade’s feedback, the Government will develop the terms and advancement design for the pertinent plots to satisfy the market’s advancement requirements.

The Government will continue to carefully keep track of technological advancements in the field of green transportation, completely capitalise on the advancement chances provided by the NM, promote brand-new energy transportation, and accomplish a green and low-carbon shift.