June 2026 Ekadashi Dates: When should you quickly this month? Examine specific tithi timings, routines, and significance of Parama & & Nirjala Ekadashi

Run-through June 2026 Ekadashi Dates: In June 2026, followers will observe 2 crucial Ekadashi fasts devoted to Lord Vishnu, Parama Ekadashi on 11 June, which falls throughout the advantageous Adhika Maas, and Nirjala Ekadashi on 25 June, thought about the most strenuous Ekadashi quickly as it is observed without food or water. Both fasts are thought to bring spiritual development, magnificent true blessings, and the grace of Lord Vishnu.

June 2026 Ekadashi Dates

Ekadashi is among the most crucial fasting days in Hinduism and is committed to the praise of Lord Vishnu. Observed two times every lunar month, Ekadashi is thought to assist enthusiasts obtain spiritual development, peace and magnificent true blessings. In June 2026, enthusiasts will observe 2 considerable Ekadashi fasts, Parama Ekadashi and Nirjala Ekadashi.

Here’s whatever you require to understand about the June 2026 Ekadashi dates, timings and their spiritual significance.

Parama Ekadashi 2026: Date and Timings



Parama Ekadashi will be observed on Thursday, 11 June 2026.

Ekadashi Tithi Begins: 12:57 AM on 11 June 2026

Ekadashi Tithi Ends: 10:36 PM on 11 June 2026

Parama Ekadashi falls throughout the Krishna Paksha of Adhika Maas (likewise called Purushottam Maas or Malmas). Given That Adhika Maas does not take place every year, Parama Ekadashi is thought about an unique and uncommon observance in the Hindu calendar.

Why Is Parama Ekadashi Important?



Parama Ekadashi is committed to Lord Vishnu and is observed with fasting, prayers and charitable activities. Hindu bibles recommend that observing this vrat assists followers look for forgiveness for previous errors and achieve spiritual benefit.

As it falls throughout the spiritual Adhika Maas, devotees consider this Ekadashi particularly advantageous for praise, meditation and acts of charity.

Nirjala Ekadashi 2026: Date and Timings



Nirjala Ekadashi will be observed on Thursday, 25 June 2026.

Ekadashi Tithi Begins: 6:12 PM on 24 June 2026

Ekadashi Tithi Ends: 8:09 PM on 25 June 2026

Nirjala Ekadashi is considered the most substantial of all Ekadashi fasts observed throughout the year.

Why Is Nirjala Ekadashi Known As The Toughest Ekadashi?



The word “Nirjala” ways “without water”On this day, followers generally observe a stringent quickly without taking in food or water for the whole period of the vrat.

Since of its extensive nature, Nirjala Ekadashi is thought about among the most difficult fasting observances in Hinduism.

According to faiths, observing Nirjala Ekadashi is thought to bring the spiritual advantages of all 24 Ekadashi fasts observed throughout the year.

Why Is Nirjala Ekadashi Also Called Pandava Ekadashi?



Nirjala Ekadashi is likewise referred to as Bhimseni Ekadashi or Pandava Ekadashi.

According to Hindu custom, Bhima, among the Pandava siblings, discovered it challenging to observe the routine Ekadashi fasts due to his cravings. Sage Vyasa recommended him to observe a single stringent Nirjala Ekadashi quick each year to get the advantages of all Ekadashi observances.

This legend is why the day is carefully related to Bhima and the Pandavas.

What Is Ekadashi Parana?



Parana describes the routine of breaking the Ekadashi quickly. It is carried out on the following day, throughout Dwadashi Tithi, after dawn.

Enthusiasts are encouraged to break the quick just after the Hari Vasara duration has actually ended. Hari Vasara is thought about the very first quarter of the Dwadashi Tithi and is normally prevented for Parana.

Generally, the most beneficial time for Parana is throughout the early morning duration after daybreak.

June 2026 Ekadashi Dates At A Glance



Parama Ekadashi: 11 June 2026 (Thursday)

Nirjala Ekadashi: 25 June 2026 (Thursday)

Both Ekadashis hold unique significance for enthusiasts of Lord Vishnu and are observed with fasting, prayers and spiritual practices throughout India.