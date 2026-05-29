Ram Charan shares information about his conference with Prime Minister Modi

Janhvi Kapoor, Ram Charan, Divyendu and Bomman Irani at the Peddi advertising occasion in Delhisiddamanohar Upgraded on : 28 May 2026, 6:35 pm Star Ram Charan is leaving no stone unturned in promoting his approaching movie PeddiAfter checking out Mumbai, Bhopal, and Bengaluru, the group has actually now reached Delhi as part of the movie’s comprehensive advertising trip. Janhvi Kapoor plays the female lead, while Boman Irani and Divyenndu appear in essential functions. Speaking at the occasion, Ram Charan opened about the effort and commitment that entered into making the movie. He explained Peddi as both a performer and a motivating story. “We have actually all dealt with this movie with fantastic genuineness. It was a terrific experience dealing with a devoted director like Buchi Babu garumanufacturer Satish garuand famous music director AR Rahman garu,” stated Ram Charan. He likewise acknowledged the contributions of stars Boman Irani and Divyenndu. “It’s a remarkable group, and I think all this has actually been possible just due to the fact that of God’s grace,” he included.

Ram Charan even more exposed that the group invested almost 2 and a half years dealing with the movie with total commitment. “This is a fantastic performer and likewise a motivating movie. I ask for everybody to see this motion picture in theatres in addition to your kids due to the fact that they will feel genuinely motivated by it,” he stated.

Speaking about the essence of the story, Ram Charan stated the movie brings the soul and scent of rural India. “In the past, all the rural background movies I acted in ended up being extremely effective. A lot of India’s biggest sportspersons have actually originated from tribal areas,” he specified.

The star likewise shared information about his current conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the discussion they had about the movie.