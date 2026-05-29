‘Thella Pori’ tune from Harshith Reddy’s Deewana revealed

Smeha Manimegalai and Harshith Reddy from Deewana Upgraded on : 28 May 2026, 6:34 pm Harshith Reddy, who made his launching with Subhamis now preparing to captivate audiences as the lead star in the upcoming romantic performer DeewanaThe teaser and the formerly launched tune from the movie got an appealing reaction and developed great interest amongst audiences. Now, the makers have actually revealed another energetic track entitled ‘Thella Pori’The movie is slated to strike theatres on June 19, with Geetha Film Distributors dealing with the release. The insanity of one-sided love is set to be showcased in an enjoyable and amusing way in DeewanaThe movie has actually currently become a musical destination amongst youth audiences. While the earlier tune ‘Idi Prema. Idi Prema.’ become a chartbuster, the freshly launched ‘Thella Pori’ brings an eccentric and amusing ambiance.

Surprisingly, music director Eshwar Chand has actually made up, composed, and sung the track himself. The tagline,’The Cringe Song of the Year,’ completely records the exciting energy of the tune. Loaded with funny and appealing lyrics, the track brings a younger appeal and quickly gets in touch with more youthful audiences.

The choreography has actually been specifically created to match the wacky principle of the tune, while the dynamic visuals and picturization throughout various areas contribute to its beauty.

This one-sided romance has actually currently gotten attention through its teaser, tunes, and advertising material. The movie is gradually constructing strong buzz amongst youth audiences with the favorable reaction gathering for each advertising possession launched up until now.