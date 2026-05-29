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Karen Gillan signs up with Shrinking Season 4

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Karen Gillan signs up with Shrinking Season 4

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< time datetime ="2026-05-28T18:34:31.541Z" title ="2026-05-28 18:34"> 28 May 2026, 6:34 pm

Best understood for her function as Nebula in Guardians of the Galaxystar Karen Gillan has actually signed up with the star cast of the season 4 of Apple television’s DiminishingThe series was restored for the 4th season previously this year ahead of the 3rd season best.

Gillan will appear in a reccuring function together with the series’ stars Jason Segel, Harrison Ford, Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Lukita Maxwell, Ted McGinley and Michael Urie.

In addition to Guardians of the Galaxyher other significant functions consist of the restarted Jumanji movies, with a 3rd movie from the franchise set for a release later on this year. Her television credits consist of, Physician Whothe program that catapulted her popularity, in addition to Selfie and Douglas Is Cancelled

Diminishing was developed by Bill Lawrence, Segel and Brett Goldstein. The series has Lawrence, Jeff Ingold, Liza Katzer, Neil Goldman, Randall Winston, Rachna Fruchbom, Bill Posley and Ashley Nicole Black functioning as exectutive manufacturers.

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