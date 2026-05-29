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Business Antony Varghese reacts to phony post about evaluation battle versus Kattalan By Correspondent - 89

Upgraded on : < time datetime ="2026-05-28T13:53:54.229Z" title ="2026-05-28 13:53"> 28 May 2026, 1:53 pm Star Antony Varghese’s movie Kattalan launched in theatres previously this Thursday. The big-budget action thriller marks the directorial launching of Paul George and stars Antony as an essential member in an ivory trade racket. The early evaluations for the movie recommend that it has actually measured up to the pre-release buzz in the technical department, although not story-wise. Previously this Thursday, a social networks page, called Antony Varghese Fans Club, declared that there is an intentional effort to paint the movie in bad light with deliberate unfavorable evaluations. The page likewise declared that the Kattalan evaluations come from the PR group of Drishyam 3directed by Jeethu Joseph and starring Mohanlal ahead function. Especially, Drishyam 3 has actually earned over 200 crore from theatres worldwide in 7 days of its release and is still running in theatres. Remarkably, Antony dismissed the post from his so-called fan account.

Requiring to his Instagram Stories, the star composed, “It has come to my attention that a fake Facebook page posting as my “fan page” is circulating posts and spreading false information. Please note that this page is completely unauthorized and has absolutely no affiliation with me or my actual fan community. They are intentionally spreading fake news to create unnecessary allegations and drama.”

The star included, “Do not believe, share, or engage with anything posted there. Thank you to everyone who brought this to my attention! Stay safe.”

On Wednesday, Antony Varghese shared a psychological note discussing what Kattalan methods to him. He shared, “This movie is incredibly special because it’s made by family. The writers and director are my close friends, and our producer Shareef Muhammed, is truly like a brother to me. We planned to make a movie together a long time ago and it’s finally happening. Ever since Angamaly Diaries you all have embraced me as the boy next door. I am still that same guy, and I always want to be. As Kattalan hits theatres tomorrow, I need your prayers blessings and support more than ever. Please do watch it in theatres and stand by me just like you always have!”