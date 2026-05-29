Anirudh provides his voice to Thaman’s structure; Nani reveals the tune from Itlu Arjuna

Anaswara Rajan and Aniesh from Itlu Arjuna Upgraded on : 28 May 2026, 6:35 pm Director Venky Kudumula is turning manufacturer for the very first time with Itlu Arjunabeing made under his banner What Next Entertainments. The movie presents Aniesh as the lead star, while Anaswara Rajan plays the female lead. Venky Kudumula is likewise presenting Mahesh Uppala as a director with this task. The movie has actually now started its promos with the release of its very first tune. From the start, the task handled to get attention. The title look developed interest, while the posters and the unique promotion Finding Arjuna even more increased interest in the movie. After constructing anticipation with advertising videos and updates, the makers have actually now revealed the movie’s very first single, ‘Hai Re’which was released by Nani. The tune feels warm, appealing, and filled with younger energy. Music director S Thaman provides a dynamic and hectic structure driven by energetic electronic and hip-hop beats. The mix of fashionable rhythms, subtle classical touches, and lively instrumentation provides the track a contemporary yet emotional appeal.

Anirudh Ravichander includes enormous appeal to the tune with his fascinating vocals. His singing easily moves in between soft psychological minutes and energetic hooks, raising the general state of mind of the track. Carnatic-style parts rendered by Sanjana and a brief rap section by Harsha Vardhan include more texture and vibrancy to the structure. Lyricist Kalyan Chakravarthy keeps the words basic and sincere, perfectly revealing the quiet affection of a boy who follows the woman he enjoys however has a hard time to approach her.

Beginner Aniesh had actually currently made a strong impression with his extreme function in the marketing material, and ‘Hai Re’ displays another side of him. This time, he surprises audiences with his dancing abilities. His natural circulation, tidy dance relocations, and positive screen existence bring freshness to the visuals. His trendy hip-hop efficiency makes him appear like an appealing skill to look out for. Anaswara Rajan includes grace to the tune and completely matches its younger state of mind.