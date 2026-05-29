19.8 C
London
Friday, May 29, 2026
Subscribe
Home Books Anirudh provides his voice to Thaman’s structure; Nani reveals the tune from...

Anirudh provides his voice to Thaman’s structure; Nani reveals the tune from Itlu Arjuna

By
Correspondent
-
0
96

Anaswara Rajan and Aniesh from Itlu Arjuna

Upgraded on

:

28 May 2026, 6:35 pm

Director Venky Kudumula is turning manufacturer for the very first time with Itlu Arjunabeing made under his banner What Next Entertainments. The movie presents Aniesh as the lead star, while Anaswara Rajan plays the female lead. Venky Kudumula is likewise presenting Mahesh Uppala as a director with this task. The movie has actually now started its promos with the release of its very first tune.

From the start, the task handled to get attention. The title look developed interest, while the posters and the unique promotion Finding Arjuna even more increased interest in the movie.

After constructing anticipation with advertising videos and updates, the makers have actually now revealed the movie’s very first single, ‘Hai Re’which was released by Nani. The tune feels warm, appealing, and filled with younger energy. Music director S Thaman provides a dynamic and hectic structure driven by energetic electronic and hip-hop beats. The mix of fashionable rhythms, subtle classical touches, and lively instrumentation provides the track a contemporary yet emotional appeal.

Anirudh Ravichander includes enormous appeal to the tune with his fascinating vocals. His singing easily moves in between soft psychological minutes and energetic hooks, raising the general state of mind of the track. Carnatic-style parts rendered by Sanjana and a brief rap section by Harsha Vardhan include more texture and vibrancy to the structure. Lyricist Kalyan Chakravarthy keeps the words basic and sincere, perfectly revealing the quiet affection of a boy who follows the woman he enjoys however has a hard time to approach her.

Beginner Aniesh had actually currently made a strong impression with his extreme function in the marketing material, and ‘Hai Re’ displays another side of him. This time, he surprises audiences with his dancing abilities. His natural circulation, tidy dance relocations, and positive screen existence bring freshness to the visuals. His trendy hip-hop efficiency makes him appear like an appealing skill to look out for. Anaswara Rajan includes grace to the tune and completely matches its younger state of mind.

With Thaman’s energetic structure, Anirudh’s magnetic voice, and Aniesh’s elegant dance efficiency, Hai Re quickly becomes a likeable very first single– vibrant, psychological, and addicting.

As Itlu Arjuna get ready for its theatrical release, ‘Hai Re’ sets the best tone and raises expectations for the movie.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Company

Each template in our ever growing studio library can be added and moved around within any page effortlessly with one click.

Latest

Dalmia Bharat Foundation and Vision India Collaborate to Boost Job Opportunities for DIKSHa-Trained Youth

News 0
Dalmia Bharat Foundation (DBF), the CSR arm of Dalmia...

Home Ground: How Meghalaya Is Turning Local Families into the Future of Tourism

News 0
When travellers visit a new place, they don't always...

Akhila Sevak Samaj Council (ASSC) Launched with Focus on Education, Social Welfare and Community  Development Across India

News 0
The Akhila Sevak Samaj Council (ASSC), a national-level social...

Popular

Dalmia Bharat Foundation and Vision India Collaborate to Boost Job Opportunities for DIKSHa-Trained Youth

News 0
Dalmia Bharat Foundation (DBF), the CSR arm of Dalmia...

Home Ground: How Meghalaya Is Turning Local Families into the Future of Tourism

News 0
When travellers visit a new place, they don't always...

Akhila Sevak Samaj Council (ASSC) Launched with Focus on Education, Social Welfare and Community  Development Across India

News 0
The Akhila Sevak Samaj Council (ASSC), a national-level social...

Sitemap

© 2022 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Get $10 by answering a Simple Survey. Click Here