IPO financiers brace for 70 lock-in expirations worth $35 billion in 3 months. Do you own any?

The Indian stock exchange will see a rush of lock-in expirations in between May 26 and August 31 this year, with shares of 70 newly-listed business worth $35 billion ending up being eligible for trade when their obligatory investor lock-in durations end, according to Nuvama Alternative & & Quantitative Research.

The worth represents the worth of the overall variety of shares maximizing for trade after lock-in durations of various timespan end. It is worth keeping in mind that this only indicates that they will end up being qualified for trade and does not indicate that they will always be offered in the secondary market.

The very first set of lock-in expirations started on Tuesday when 30 lakh shares of Gaudium IVF and Women Health worth $4 million ended up being qualified for trade as their 3 month lock-in duration ended. The stock had actually been noted on stock market NSE and BSE back in February this year.

Wednesday saw 3 lock-in expirations. Around 40 lakh shares of Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions worth $51 million maximized for trade after the three-month lock-in duration ended. 20 lakh shares of Sudeep Pharma and 120 lakh shares of Borana Weaves cumulatively worth $$53 million ended up being qualified for trade.

Schloss Bangalore lock-in expiration

Next, 20 lakh shares of PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery will maximize for trade on May 29 (Friday). Almost 19 crore shares of Schloss Bangalore, the operator of hotel chains under the trademark name ‘The Leela’, worth $811 million on the other hand will see their six-month lock-in duration end on June 1 (Monday). The shares of the business noted on stock market BSE and NSE in June 2025. Omnitech Engineering shares will undergo their three-month lock-in expirations, while those of Belrise Industries and Enviro Infra Engineers will likewise see their lock-in expirations on Monday.

Wakefit Innovations lock-in expiration

Popular mattress-maker Wakefit Innovations had actually made a flat market launching in December in 2015. The shares of the business have actually fallen around 32% up until now in 2026, and 12% in one week. Around 40 lakh shares of the Wakefit Innovations worth $6 million will maximize for trade on June 3 (Wednesday). Later June 12, another 16 crore shares worth $222 million will end up being qualified for trade.

OnEMI Technology Solution, the moms and dad of digital financing platform Kissht, on the other hand will see 80 lakh shares worth $21 million undergo their one-month lock in expiration on June 5. The shares of the business had actually noted with 11% premium over the IPO cost previously this month.

Later on in the month of June, Aegis Vopak, SEDEMAC Mechatronics, Aequs, ICICI Prudential AMC, Meesho, Suraksha Diagnostic, Vidya Wires, CORONA Remedies, Ikio Lighting, Park Medi World, Nephrocare Health Services, Vishal Mega Mart, Sai Life Sciences, Inventurus Knowledge Solutions, Mobikwik, Oswal Pumps and KSH International will see a part of their overall stake maximizing for trade.

ICICI Prudential AMC lock-in expiration

ICICI Prudential AMC shares made a good launching on stock exchange in December in 2015, noting with a premium of 20% over the IPO rate. The shares of the business have actually acquired 33% up until now in 2026, 6% in one month and 9% in one week. According to Nuvama’s information, around 20 lakh shares of the business worth $88 million will maximize for trade after the six-month lock-in expiration on June 10. Another 34 crore shares worth more than $12 billion will end up being qualified for trade on June 19.

Meesho lock-in expiration

Over 308 crore shares of Meesho worth more than $6 billion will end up being qualified for trade on June 10 after the six-month lock-in expiration. Meesho was noted in December at Rs 162 on the NSE, marking a 46% premium over the concern rate of Rs 111. After rallying dramatically to a peak of Rs 254 on December 18, the stock has actually because reversed almost 26% and is now hovering around Rs 188. Significantly, Meesho had actually become a 129% multibagger within simply 7 sessions of listing before going into the present sag.

Vishal Mega Mart lock-in expiration

Vishal Mega Mart shares had actually likewise made a strong market launching, noting with 41% premium over the IPO rate at Rs 110 on BSE in December, 2024. The stock has actually fallen around 3% in one year, 11% up until now in 2026 and 2% in one week. More than 92 crore shares of the business worth around $1.2 billion will maximize for trade on June 17.

Mobikwik lock-in expiration

Mobikwik on the other hand will see 1.6 crore shares worth $32 million ended up being qualified for trade on June 18. The shares of the fintech platform had actually made a strong market launching in December, 2024, noting with almost 59% premium over the IPO cost. The stock has actually fallen more than 26% in one year, 13% up until now in 2026 and 13% in one month.

Let’s have a look at all the IPO lock-in expirations happening in between May 26 and June 23.d viewpoints provided by the professionals are their own. These do not represent the views of The Economic Times)

< img title ="Chart" alt ="Chart" src ="https://img.etimg.com/photo/msid-131367462/chart.jpg" data-msid ="131367462" data-original ="https://img.etimg.com/photo/msid-131367462/chart.jpg"> ETMarkets.com

(Source: Nuvama)



(Disclaimer: Recommendations, ideas, views and viewpoints offered by the specialists are their own. These do not represent the views of The Economic Times)