IIT Madras 10 LPA task deal, UPSC failures to alcoholism and more; techie shares buddy’s 12-year journey of battles

A graduate from IIT Madras protected a 10 LPA school positioning right after finishing his degree in Chemical Engineering. Rather of signing up with the business world, he picked to pursue his UPSC aspirations, intending for a profession in civil services. The story, shared by software application engineer Vikas Alwys, has actually gone viral on social networks. Viral Post by Flatmate In his post, Vikas Alwys explained his flatmate’s journey after finishing in 2012. He composed, “There is a guy in my flat who finished his B.Tech in Chemical Engineering from IIT Madras in 2012. After graduation, he got a school positioning deal of 10 LPA, however he declined it and began getting ready for UPSC. He comes from the basic classification.” < div data-type ="VikasAlwys" data-handle ="VikasAlwys" data-handlename ="0" data-favoritecount ="0" data-retweetcount ="2059496433288671571"data-id ="en">— VikasAlwys (@VikasAlwys)

The choice marked the start of a long and challenging UPSC preparation journey.

UPSC Attempts: Initial Setbacks

The aspirant transferred to Delhi for training and tried UPSC with major preparation.

The post specified, “In the very first year, he went to Delhi for training and offered his very first effort with severe preparation. He might not clear the prelims. He came back to Hyderabad and ready seriously for his 2nd effort. This time, he cleared prelims however might unclear mains.”

In spite of early failures, he continued attempting.

Shift to Badminton Career

After several efforts and growing fatigue, he quickly moved focus to badminton, a sport he was enthusiastic about.

He started contending at district and state levels, however dealt with obstacles in the system.

The techie exposed, “He began dipping into district and state levels. He played extremely well, there was a lot of politics in the field. Some individuals even used him cash to lose matches. Dissatisfied by all this, he left by all this, he left badminton too, losing another year.”

Personal Struggles During UPSC Preparation

He ultimately went back to UPSC preparation, however his individual life started impacting his focus.

He fell in love throughout this duration, which affected his research studies and efficiency.

The post even more shared, “He stopped working in his 3rd effort due to these diversions. Throughout his 4th effort, he went through a break up and stopped working as soon as again. After this stage, he established dependency to alcohol and cigarettes.”

Numerous Attempts and Career Uncertainty

After years of effort, he continued UPSC efforts however might not accomplish success.

The techie described, “He took his 5th and 6th efforts gently. After investing nearly 12 years in the UPSC journey and badminton, he was 35 years of ages, single, and out of work. From being an IIT Madras graduate, life pressed him through numerous failures.”

New Beginning in Trading Career

After an extended period of problems, he chose to find out trading and develop brand-new abilities online. Slowly, he went into day trading and restore his profession.

According to the post, he now makes around 2 lakh each month depending upon market conditions and works as a SEBI consultant.

New Beginning in Life

The post likewise shared a favorable upgrade about his individual life.

The techie stated, “Recently, he got wed, and truthfully, I feel actually delighted for him. Life lastly offered him a new beginning. Never ever quit.”

“Life does not constantly relocate a straight line. Often individuals lose years discovering themselves, however one right turn can still restore whatever”, one user composed.

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