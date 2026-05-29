Indians seen dancing near airplane in Vietnam, netizens state it’s primarily ‘Gujjus’, triggers dispute online

< div data-key data-et="2026-05-28 15:23:43.970" data-ga-category ="WEB Articleshow Clicks" data-blacklist="0" data-article_id="131367032" data-hostid ="153" data-artitype ="ET Free" data-artdate="May 28, 2026, 03:22:00 PM IST" data-arttitle ="Indians seen dancing near aircraft in Vietnam, netizens say it’s mostly ‘Gujjus’, sparks debate online" data-artseo="news/new-updates/indians-seen-dancing-near-aircraft-in-vietnam-netizens-say-its-mostly-gujjus-sparks-debate-online" data-agency="ET Online" data-authors="Trending Desk" data-artidate="May 28, 2026, 03:22:00 PM IST" data-hyp1="Indian vacationers dancing at airport,airport tarmac safety concerns,aviation safety protocols,viral social media videos,passenger behavior in aviation zones,restricted airport areas,ground staff intervention,airport authorities response,celebrating passengers video,social media debate on airport behavior" data-keywords="Indian vacationers dancing at airport,airport tarmac safety concerns,aviation safety protocols,viral social media videos,passenger behavior in aviation zones,restricted airport areas,ground staff intervention,airport authorities response,celebrating passengers video,social media debate on airport behavior" data-publish-type="Native - 131367032" data-audcnt ="No" data-vidcnt="No" data-authorids="479274792" data-age="<72hrs" data-no-of-words="277.0" data-subsec2 ="91683838">

Summary A viral video reveals Indian travelers dancing near a parked airplane on an airport tarmac, triggering ground personnel intervention due to security issues. Another clip includes Indian tourists dancing in a dining establishment. These events have actually triggered online argument about traveler conduct in limited air travel zones, highlighting the requirement for higher awareness of airport security procedures.

Indians dancing at a Vietnamese airport(right), while observers see the group. A video distributing on social networks reveals a group of Indian travelers dancing near an airplane at an airport in Vietnam, triggering ground personnel to step in and ask to stop the activity. The video footage, which has actually gone viral online, appears to reveal guests commemorating in a group near to a parked airplane on the tarmac location. Ground workers are seen approaching the group and directing them to stop, apparently due to security and functional issues. < div data-type="twitter" data-handle ="KantInEastt"data-handlename="KantInEastt"data-favoritecount="0" data-retweetcount="0" data-id="2059848855639019853">— KantInEastt( @KantInEastt )

In the clip, a number of tourists are seen dancing together near the airplane, drawing attention from airport personnel who step in to bring back order in the limited airside zone. The specific timing of the event has actually not been formally verified.

The airport video has actually set off argument online, with users divided over traveler behaviour in limited air travel zones. While some audiences raised issues over security procedures on the tarmac, others explained the minute as light-hearted however lost due to the delicate place.

Air travel standards normally limit motion and public activity in airside locations such as tarmacs, which are managed zones due to airplane operations, security requirements and security dangers.

There has actually been no main declaration from airport authorities relating to either video, and it is not understood whether any action has actually been taken versus those included.

Independently, another video has actually emerged online revealing a group of Indian tourists dancing inside a dining establishment in Vietnam, contributing to comparable clips being commonly shared on social networks. The place and credibility of the 2nd video have actually likewise not been individually validated.