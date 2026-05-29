British-era heritage websites require conservation, states ought to deal with it with more severity: Shekhawat

New Delhi: British-era district collectorates, courts, medical facility structures, train stations and other public properties integrated in that duration requirement to be maintained, Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has actually stated as he prompted states to take actions in this instructions with “more seriousness”

His remarks, made throughout an unique interview to PTI Videos here on Wednesday, been available in the background of lots of such colonial-era historical structures being taken down or dealing with demolition after years of overlook in different cities over the previous numerous years.

Shekhawat, likewise the Union tourist minister, was asked whether custodians of heritage homes dealing mostly with conservation of ancient websites require to likewise concentrate on British-era structures, which can likewise end up being traveler locations.

“The ASI has 3,686 sites under it, which are of national importance. Besides… nearly all states have their own archaeology departments, and each state has its own listed sites and assets for which it has the responsibility to ensure their upkeep,” he stated.

And, there are numerous forts, palaces and British-era structures and websites which have actually been declared state safeguarded monoliths and their preservation is the “responsibility” of particular state federal governments, the minister stated.

State federal governments deal with these websites and their preservation “as per their available resources”Shekhawat included.

He was likewise inquired about colonial-era websites in lots of parts of the nation, which have actually been destroyed over the previous couple of years as they were unguarded and not noted as heritage websites, and the suggestions of a parliamentary panel that has actually required the conservation of British-era heritage websites not falling under the ASI ambit.

Shekhawat stated it has actually been over 75 years given that Independence. And, in basic, “sites older than 100 years” are thought about heritage residential or commercial properties.

“When the country became independent (in 1947), there were various properties across the states, which at that time were 20-40 years old so they might not have come at that level (of being deemed a heritage structure then), the British-era properties,” he stated.

“But, after more than 75 years of Independence, these sites also need protection. Many cities have the district collectorates, courts and hospital buildings, which may have been built 100-125 years ago,” the culture minister included.

Shekhawat likewise indicated old train stations in numerous cities and towns, and other public facilities that may have been integrated in the “last 50 years of the British rule in India”

“Nearly all princely states in the country of that era had built such infrastructure, which need protection and conservation today. Some states are working on them, some private sector entities too working in this area, but I believe time has come for states to take steps in this direction with more seriousness,” he asserted.

India is home to a variety of historical homes and websites, from ancient temples and other monoliths to middle ages structures, to colonial-era structures, consisting of those developed throughout the British guideline or the Dutch period, or by the French, Danish and Portuguese stations.

A a great deal of colonial-era structures, primarily built throughout the British period with renowned architecture, continue to be utilized as federal government workplaces such as district collectorates and community workplaces, in addition to museums, libraries and train stations to name a few functions.

Numerous of these old structures, in spite of their historical worth and architectural character, are not stated secured, leaving them susceptible to decay or demolition, heritage specialists state.

The Patna Collectorate complex, including structures going back to the Dutch duration and the British period, was taken down in April 2022 in the middle of demonstrations from different heritage fans and appeals by specialists and others to protect the vulnerable landmark.

In April 2016, then Dutch ambassador to India Alphonsus Stoelinga composed to then Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar with the appeal that the Patna Collectorate not be destroyed. He explained it as a “shared built heritage of India and the Netherlands”

Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Karnataka are amongst the couple of states that have actually leveraged these historical websites and adaptively recycled old British-era estates, cottages, palaces and forts as heritage hotels or homestays to draw both domestic and foreign travelers.

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