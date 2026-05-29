Billionaires for Peace Conclave Concludes Successfully in Mumbai, Bringing Together Global Leaders, Nobel Laureates and Changemakers

India, May 28 —

14th President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind and Governor of Maharashtra Shri Jishnu Dev Varma inaugurate the conclave

Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood joins hands with the movement to support humanitarian and peace initiatives

Mumbai, May 25, 2026: The third edition of the Billionaires for Peace Conclave (BFP), an initiative by the I Am Peacekeeper Movement, concluded successfully on May 21, 2026, at the Grand Hyatt Mumbai, bringing together Nobel Laureates, policymakers, business leaders, philanthropists, spiritual leaders and cultural icons for meaningful conversations around peace, humanity and sustainable global progress.

The conclave was inaugurated by Ram Nath Kovind, who attended as the Chief Guest, alongside Jishnu Dev Varma as Guest of Honour. Senior RSS leader Suresh Bhaiyaji Joshi also attended the event. The conclave additionally featured a recorded virtual address by Jose Manuel Ramos-Horta.

The event brought together internationally renowned Nobel Laureates including Mohan Munasinghe, Kailash Satyarthi, Houcine Abassi and Grigorii Pelman, along with influential voices from governance, business, philanthropy, spirituality and civil society.

Addressing the gathering, former President of India Ram Nath Kovind said, “Material prosperity alone cannot create human well-being. Peace cannot merely be viewed as the absence of war; it is the presence of justice, trust, opportunity, and dignity for all.”

Speaking at the conclave, Jishnu Dev Varma remarked, “The true strength of any civilization lies in its ability to nurture peace, coexistence, and human dignity.”

Commenting on the successful conclusion of the conclave, Dr. Huzaifa Khorakiwala said, “The vision behind the Billionaires for Peace Conclave was to bring together Nobel Peace Laureates and thought leaders from across business, governance, spirituality, philanthropy and the social sector on one platform to collectively reflect on the importance of peace in today’s world. When influential voices unite with a common purpose, their message has the power to inspire millions across the world.”

Building on the momentum of previous editions and the Global Justice, Love & Peace Summit held in Dubai last year, the movement has now reached over 2.1 million people globally through peace-led initiatives across schools, colleges, institutions and communities. The conclave continued to strengthen conversations around inner peace, justice, compassion and collective responsibility across geographies.

One of the major highlights of the conclave was a series of thought-provoking discussions centred on themes such as Inner Peace is the Foundation of World Peace, Justice is a Companion of Peace, and The Role of Billionaires in Spreading World Peace and Justice.

The conclave also witnessed the signing of an MoU between the Billionaires for Peace Conclave and the Sood Charity Foundation, with actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood extending support towards the movement’s broader vision of peacebuilding, humanitarian outreach and social impact initiatives.

Speaking at the conclave, Sonu Sood said, “I think it’s an amazing platform. The people here are the best in the world. They are winners and achievers. And when they come to this platform, it feels amazing that there are like-minded people who are there to help society.”

Nobel Laureate Mohan Munasinghe added, “The world today is facing deeply interconnected challenges including climate stress, inequality, resource scarcity and conflict. Addressing these issues requires collaboration across governments, businesses and civil society.”

The conclave also honoured several distinguished personalities through the I Am Peacekeeper Movement Champion Awards for their contributions across business, peacebuilding, public service and the arts. Notable awardees included Acharya Balkrishna in the Business category, Acharya Lokesh Muni in the Justice & Peace category, Aditi Tatkare in the Youth & Women category and Aishwarya Majmudar in the Artist & Literature category, among others.

The conclave reinforced India’s growing stature as an important global destination for conversations centred around peace, leadership, humanitarian values and sustainable global cooperation.

About Billionaires for Peace Conclave (BFP)

The Billionaires for Peace Conclave is a global platform that brings together Nobel Laureates, business executives, policymakers and changemakers to foster dialogue and collaborative action toward peace, sustainability and global cooperation. Building on the success of the Global Justice, Love & Peace Summit held at Expo City Dubai, the Mumbai edition reflects India’s growing role as a hub for high-impact global dialogue and humanitarian engagement.

Website: Billionaires for Peace Conclave

Website: I Am Peacekeeper Movement