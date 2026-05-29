Bollywood Star Sonu Sood and Sood Charity Foundation Join Hands with the Billionaires for Peace Conclave in Landmark Partnership for Humanitarian Impact

India, May 28 —

Billionaires for Peace Conclave, signalling a new chapter in celebrity-driven philanthropy and peace activism

MUMBAI – The Billionaires for Peace Conclave (BFP) and the Sood Charity Foundation have signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), marking a significant milestone in the union of cultural influence and humanitarian purpose. The agreement, formalised at the third edition of the BFP conclave held on May 21, 2026 at the Grand Hyatt Mumbai, pledges Bollywood actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood’s active support toward the I Am Peacekeeper Movement’s expansive vision of peace, humanitarian work, and social impact.

Speaking on the occasion, Sonu Sood said: “I think it’s an amazing platform. The people here are the best in the world. They are winners and achievers. And when they come to this platform, it feels amazing that there are like-minded people who are there to help society.”

A Stage Set by Global Leaders

The conclave was inaugurated by the 14th President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind as Chief Guest, alongside Governor of Maharashtra Shri Jishnu Dev Varma and RSS Member Shri Suresh Bhaiyaji Joshi as Guests of Honour. Nobel Peace Laureates Mohan Munasinghe, Kailash Satyarthi, Houcine Abassi, and Grigorii Pelman also shared the stage, alongside a virtual address by President of Timor-Leste and Nobel Peace Laureate Jose Manuel Ramos-Horta.

Governor Jishnu Dev Varma echoed the spirit of the conclave, stating: “The true strength of any civilization lies in its ability to nurture peace, coexistence, and human dignity.”

Recognising Champions of Change

The I Am Peacekeeper Movement Champion Awards recognised distinguished personalities across multiple categories for their outstanding contributions:

Acharya Balkrishna – Business Category

Acharya Lokesh Muni – Justice & Peace Category

Aditi Tatkare – Youth & Women Category

Aishwarya Majmudar – Artist & Literature Category

Shabana Azmi – Artists Category

Boman Irani – Artists Category

Harbhajan Singh – Sports player Category

Milind Deora – Justice & peace Category

Sonu Sood – Artist who have done social innovation Category

Motilal Oswal – Business Category

Vineet Jain – Business Category

Dr Rahul Karad – Education Category

India as a Global Hub for Peace Dialogue

The conclave reinforced India’s growing stature as a premier global destination for conversations centred on peace, leadership, and humanity. Having reached over 2.1 million people worldwide through initiatives across schools, colleges, and communities, the I Am Peacekeeper Movement continues to drive meaningful change well beyond conference walls.

Dr. Huzaifa Khorakiwala, Founder of the I Am Peacekeeper Movement, noted that partnerships such as this one with Sonu Sood and the Sood Charity Foundation are a natural extension of the movement’s philosophy – that peace is not the sole responsibility of governments or institutions, but a shared human calling that transcends borders, industries, and communities.

About the Billionaires for Peace Conclave

The BFP is a global platform uniting Nobel Laureates, business executives, policymakers, and changemakers to foster dialogue and collaborative action toward peace, sustainability, and global cooperation.

www.billionaires-for-peace.com | www.i-am-peacekeeper.com