New Marathi Thriller ‘8 Waajun 13 Minite’ premieres on Ultra Jhakaas OTT on May 29

India, May 29 —

Mumbai, May 29, 2026: Marathi original web series 8 Waajun 13 Minute is now streaming exclusively on Ultra Jhakaas OTT. Directed by Girish Mohite, the 7-episode thriller stars acclaimed actors Sunil Barve and Aishwarya Narkar in lead roles.

Video embed – https://youtu.be/T2_oWt9WNns

The suspense-driven narrative follows a disciplined bank manager whose seemingly peaceful post-retirement life takes an unexpected turn, pulling him into circumstances far beyond his control. As the story unfolds, the series explores themes of destiny, morality, survival, and the consequences of a single life-changing moment.

Commenting on the release, Sushilkumar Agrawal, Founder & CEO, Ultra Media & Entertainment Group, said, “With Ultra Jhakaas OTT, our focus has always been on strengthening regional storytelling by bringing original Marathi content that is both rooted and contemporary. ‘8 Waajun 13 Minite’ is a reflection of this vision, offering a gripping narrative that connects with today’s audiences while staying true to its cultural essence. We will continue to invest in such original stories that resonate across viewers.”

Blending psychological drama with emotional conflict and mystery, 8 Waajun 13 Minite reflects the growing appetite for rooted yet contemporary Marathi storytelling in the OTT space. The series further strengthens Ultra Jhakaas OTT’s expanding slate of Marathi originals, alongside titles like Saubhagyawati Sarpanch, IPC, Raakh, and Khotachiwadi, as the platform continues to build a strong digital entertainment ecosystem for Marathi audiences worldwide.

About Ultra Jhakaas OTT:

Ultra Jhakaas OTT, the Marathi OTT platform from Ultra Media & Entertainment Group, has emerged as a leading destination for regional entertainment. With 4,000+ hours of Marathi content across 1,500+ titles, including films, originals, theatre content, and television shows, the platform caters to audiences across Maharashtra and the global Marathi diaspora. With subscription plans starting at just Rs.19 per week, Ultra Jhakaas OTT continues to make quality Marathi entertainment accessible to a wider audience.

Check here – https://youtu.be/T2_oWt9WNns