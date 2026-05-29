Mehta Realty launches the next generation of office spaces for enterprising businesses with Mehta Angelo

India, May 28 —

Located in East Goregaon, a thriving business district, the project offers seamless accessibility, connectivity, and cost advantages

Mehta Angelo is designed to accommodate not just the current space requirements of growing businesses but also their future needs

Efficient floor plates and open-plan layouts allow businesses to customise their workspace around their work culture

For Immediate Release, Mumbai, May 28, 2026: Mehta Realty, a developer synonymous with consistency, long-term responsibility and quality construction across Mumbai for over five decades has always been ahead of the curve in recognising the needs of growing businesses. Accordingly, their latest launch – Mehta Angelo, a Grade-A commercial address, has been designed for entities that seek visibility, credibility and space to expand without losing their identity.

In a landscape replete with oversized IT parks and anonymous glass towers, Mehta Angelo stands apart by offering businesses a more personal and scalable business environment. A limited-scale, seven-storey edifice, the structure offers 35,000 sq. ft of thoughtfully planned office spaces, ranging from 445 sq. ft to 4919 sq. ft. Dedicated basement parking, efficient office typologies with scalable combinations, and a modern glass curtain wall facade further add to the project’s allure.

Commenting on the project’s launch, Mr. Ruchit Mehta, partner at Mehta Realty, said: “Mehta Angelo recognises not just the existing needs but also the growth aspirations of contemporary businesses. Our project is designed with a range of options for every business need – from compact, founder-led setups to full-floor corporate environments. This allows businesses to start at the right size and scale within the same address. Efficient planning ensures minimal circulation loss and maximum usable area.”

While for owner-occupiers, Mehta Angelo offers stability and long-term asset creation, for investors, it presents an opportunity to participate in a high-demand commercial belt with scalable unit formats. Additionally, commercial properties typically offer stronger rental returns as compared to residential properties – while commercial yields average around 7-9 per cent, residential yields generally range between 2 and 4 per cent.

Mehta Angelo is pegged to be of special interest to SMEs and homegrown start-ups, for whom investing in this property will prove a strategic advantage. While East Goregaon has evolved into one of Mumbai’s strongest commercial micro-markets, driven by established business parks, rapid metro expansion, and substantial infrastructure upgrades, it is also witnessing a limited supply of Grade-A commercial space. Its proximity to major commercial hubs and lower ticket sizes as compared to offices in IT parks are other key advantages.

Strategically located in the heart of East Goregaon’s business belt, Mehta Angelo is the cornerstone of an established and thriving commercial ecosystem. While BKC is a quick 15.7 km, the location is also backed by unparalleled access to public transport – the Goregaon railway station is only 290 m from the site, and the Goregaon East and Aarey metro stations are 1 km away. Road connectivity is another highlight of the project, with the Western Express Highway at 1.1 km, the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road at 3.3 km and the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road at 1.9 km.

True to Mehta Realty’s DNA, sustainability is built into the heart of Mehta Angelo. The project has received LEED Gold Pre-certification and has been designed to perform intelligently, reduce operational costs, and enhance the comfort of all occupants. While interventions such as energy-efficient lighting systems and advanced energy metering improve energy performance, rainwater harvesting and an on-site sewage treatment plant reduce the building’s carbon footprint. Measures have been taken to enhance indoor air quality with design input, while each office space receives ample natural daylight.

About – Founded in 1978, Mehta Realty is among Mumbai’s most trusted real estate developers with 12,000+ homes, 180+ buildings, and 96.5 lakh sq. ft. delivered. Known for projects like Yogi Dham, Amrut Paradise, Mehta Legend, and One Kalyan, the group blends traditional values with modern innovation. Expanding across Mumbai MMR, Mehta Realty is entering cluster redevelopment with Mehta Marquina in Goregaon East and aims for carbon neutrality in the next two decades-continuing its legacy of trust, sustainability, and design excellence.

For more details log in – https://www.mehtagroup.net.in/