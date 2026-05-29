Uno Minda Introduces Metal Wiper Blade Range with Technology from Taiwan for Superior Visibility in rain and dust for the Indian Aftermarket

India, May 29 —

National, 29th May 2026: As India’s automotive sector grows, driven by rising vehicle sales and a growing focus on safety, the need for clear, consistent windshield visibility has become critical to a safe driving experience. However, other wiper blades often lose effectiveness over time, leading to streaks, noise, and uneven wiping that can compromise visibility. At the same time, the industry is witnessing a shift towards advanced technologies that offer better performance and quieter operation.

Addressing these evolving needs, Uno Minda Aftermarket has launched its new wiper blade range, featuring technology from Taiwan. This range features precise design and improved durability for everyday driving.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Anand Kumar, Business Head, Uno Minda Aftermarket, said, “A key challenge for drivers today is the gradual decline in wiper performance, which often leads to streaks, noise, and reduced visibility, especially during critical weather conditions. This not only affects driving comfort but also compromises safety. With our metal wiper blade range, we aim to address this issue through a combination of precision engineering and reliable performance.

The new range aims to deliver consistent, high-quality performance that ensures better visibility and a safer driving experience. The wiper blades have a pressure-balanced frame design that maintains uniform contact with the windshield for smooth and streak-free wiping. The rubber wiper is coated with graphite and Teflon, which reduces friction and helps them operate quietly for a more comfortable drive.

Built for durability, the wiper blades are tested for up to 500,000 wiping cycles, ensuring long-lasting and reliable performance. The range includes a universal adapter that fits over 95% of vehicles, making installation easy and providing a seamless fit for various models.

Designed with features such as a pressure-balanced frame for uniform wiping, specialised coating for smoother and quieter operation, and enhanced durability, the range ensures consistent visibility and a safer driving experience.”

The Uno Minda Wiper Blade range will be available at major retail outlets and online platforms, including Amazon, Flipkart, and Uno Minda Kart, making it easy for customers to access these products across the country. The product is priced at an MRP of INR 180 to INR 405.