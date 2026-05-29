India’s Foremost Peace Summit Unites Nobel Laureates, Global Leaders and Changemakers at the Third Billionaires for Peace Conclave

India, May 28 —

Former President of India Ram Nath Kovind and Governor of Maharashtra Jishnu Dev Varma headline the landmark summit focused on peace, justice and humanity

MUMBAI – The third edition of the Billionaires for Peace Conclave (BFP), an initiative by the I Am Peacekeeper Movement (IAPM), concluded on May 21, 2026 at Grand Hyatt Mumbai, bringing together an extraordinary assembly of Nobel Peace Laureates, heads of state, business leaders, philanthropists, and cultural icons to engage in high-impact conversations around peace, humanity, and sustainable global progress.

The Honourable 14th President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, graced the event as Chief Guest, while Governor of Maharashtra Shri Jishnu Dev Varma and RSS Member Shri Suresh Bhaiyaji Joshi attended as Guests of Honour. A recorded virtual address by Nobel Peace Laureate and President of Timor-Leste, Jose Manuel Ramos-Horta, added a powerful international dimension to the proceedings.

Nobel Laureates in attendance included Mohan Munasinghe, Kailash Satyarthi, Houcine Abassi and Grigorii Pelman, each lending their global stature and expertise to the conclave’s central mission: demonstrating that prosperity and peace are not competing ideals, but deeply intertwined imperatives.

Key Themes and Discussions

Delegates engaged in substantive dialogue across three core thematic tracks:

Inner Peace is the Foundation of World Peace

Justice is a Companion of Peace

The Role of Billionaires in Spreading World Peace and Justice

Addressing the gathering, Former President Ram Nath Kovind stated: “Material prosperity alone cannot create human well-being. Peace cannot merely be viewed as the absence of war; it is the presence of justice, trust, opportunity, and dignity for all.”

Nobel Laureate Mohan Munasinghe added: “The world today is facing deeply interconnected challenges including climate stress, inequality, resource scarcity and conflict. Addressing these issues requires collaboration across governments, businesses and civil society.”

A Growing Global Movement

Building on the success of previous editions and the Global Justice, Love & Peace Summit held in Dubai last year, the Billionaires for Peace Conclave has now reached over 2.1 million people globally through peace-led initiatives spanning schools, colleges, institutions, and communities worldwide.

Dr. Huzaifa Khorakiwala, Founder of the I Am Peacekeeper Movement, commented: “The vision behind the Billionaires for Peace Conclave was to bring together Nobel Peace Laureates and thought leaders from across business, governance, spirituality, philanthropy and the social sector on one platform to collectively reflect on the importance of peace in today’s world. When influential voices unite with a common purpose, their message has the power to inspire millions across the world.”

About the Billionaires for Peace Conclave

The BFP is a global platform uniting Nobel Laureates, business executives, policymakers, and changemakers to foster dialogue and collaborative action toward peace, sustainability, and global cooperation.

www.billionaires-for-peace.com | www.i-am-peacekeeper.com